This gaming headset lets you easily switch between the PS5, Xbox, and PC and it just got a super rare discount

The month of love may be finally here, but that doesn't mean I'm loving seeing an end to all the winter sales January had to offer. Now, it appears that most fancy bits of tech have returned to their full prices, and yet the Logitech G Astro A50 X gaming headset has decided to do things differently.



Right now, you can grab the Astro A50 X for $319 at Amazon, saving you 16% off its MSRP of $379.99. That tiny saving of 16% may not seem like a big deal, but Logitech rarely likes to drop the price of this high-end pair of cups. During November last year, the Astro A50 X did appear below the $300 mark but unlike the rest of the best gaming headsets out there, those savings were a blink-and-you-'ll-miss-it moment in time and weren't around for long.

The Logitech headset isn't shy of some small savings, but typically it'll bounce between full price and anywhere from $350 and $340, which isn't much to write home about. Now, Amazon has knocked off over $60, making it only $19 away from its lowest ever price to date. With the winter sales done and other with, and it being miles away from any major sales event, I recommend picking up the Logitech G Astro A50 X as it'll be a while until we see another major discount like it.

Logitech G Astro A50 X (White) | $379.9 $319 at Amazon

Save $60.99 - At $319 this isn't the lowest I've ever spotted the Astro A50 X headset. However, typically its price likes to hover around the $350-340 mark, only seeing major discounts during last year's big holiday sales. Now, you can save over a whopping $60, which is worth it for its normal pricey $379.99 MSRP alone. It's still $19 away from its lowest ever price, but the Astro A50 X rarely sees major discounts so I recommend grabbing it before it shoots back up in price.



Buy it if: ✅ You regularly play the PC/PS5/Xbox Series X

✅ You want an HMDI switcher

✅ You want a high-quality mic & audio Don't buy it if: ❌ Comfort is key

❌ You only play PS5 Price check: Walmart: $319 | Best Buy: $379.99



UK: £359.99 at Argos

Should you buy the Logitech G Astro A50 X?

(Image credit: Future)

There's no getting around the fact that the Logitech G Astro A50 X is pricey no matter the discount, but there's a reason for that. The high-end headset comes packed with a fancy HDMI switcher, so essentially you're getting a pair of cups and an HDMI switcher all in one package.



The HDMI switcher is the first of its kind to be provided with Logitech G's Astro lineup and allows you to hook up multiple gaming platforms at once. The HDMI switcher comes decked out with three HDMI ports and three USB-C ports to connect up to your PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC. With everything hooked up, a simple tap of a button on the switcher will allow you to seamlessly switch to a different platform - so if you're in the mood for some Sea of Thieves on your PC, but then want to check out Silent Hill (2024) on the PS5 an hour later, you can do so without tediously setting up Bluetooth or a 2.4Ghz connection every time.



Even some of the best Xbox Series X headsets struggle to provide adequate support for the console due to its awkward compatibility restrictions. But the Astro A50 X is equipped for Xbox consoles and more - making it an ideal accessory for multi-platform gaming fans.

(Image credit: Future)

While the accompanying HDMI switcher is impressive in its own right, the Astro A50 X doesn't falter when it comes to sound and build quality either. Our hardware team's own Tabitha Baker stated in her Logitech G Astro A50 X review that thanks to its Graphene 40mm drivers, the headset produced some of the "best audio I've personally heard through a gaming headset."



Everything from games and movies to music sounds well-balanced through these high-end cups. Our favorite games to test any headset, like Doom Eternal, sounded "delicately balanced" and the attached microphone provides that crisp and clear audio you'd expect from a premium headset.



Personally, I'm not a huge fan of the Astro 50 X headset. Its fabric covered mesh cushions feel scratchy to the touch, and don't offer much in terms of padding. I (regrettably) have a sensitive head and am prone to migraines, so comfort is a huge concern and this headset didn't quite put me at ease. Weighing it at 363g, it's also one of the heaviest peripherals I've ever had on my head and was very much noticeable after a few hours.



Additionally, it doesn't actually come with all the cables you need to fully set it up. To get this connected to my PS5 I needed three HDMI cables in total, which were nowhere to be seen. Fortunately, this rare discount does mean you can set aside any cash you save towards getting those cables, should you not have any lying around.

Aren't convinced the Logitech G Astro A50 X is for you? Check our best gaming earbuds guide for a bit of something different. We've also gathered all the best PS5 headsets and best Xbox Series X headsets if you just stick to one platform.