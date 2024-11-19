Silent Hill 2 creeps its way into Woot's early Black Friday game deals with its first ever major discount

The PS5 is easily my favorite console this gen, especially as a fan of physical games. If I can't budget for a brand-new release, I always have comfort in the knowledge that the prices for new games will gradually begin to fall over time. By sticking to getting through my horrendous backlog of games instead, I can pick up relatively new releases like Silent Hill 2 for a fraction of their MSRP, and Black Friday just makes doing so even easier.

Right now, Silent Hill 2 is $59.99 at Woot, as a 17% discount has slashed $69.99 MSRP. In the grand scheme of things, $10 off might not seem like a great Black Friday PS5 deals out there. However, it's worth remembering this horror remake has only been on shelves for little over a month, so any discount at all is a big deal. While Woot is an Amazon-owned site, the game is currently just $63.99 at Amazon, making this deal even more lucrative for horror game fans.

Physical PS5 games slowly drop in price all the time, so you could wait a little longer before picking up Silent Hill 2. However, that could take some time. Tekken 8, which landed on the console at the start of the year, didn't see its first major price drop until four months later. Instead of waiting, you can always pick up Silent Hill 2 at Woot while stocks last, so you don't experience the horrors of missing out on this early Black Friday deal.

Silent Hill 2 | $69.99 $59.99 at Woot

Save $10 - A 14% discount may not seem like a lot, however, this is one of the first deals I've come across for the horror remake so far. Silent Hill 2 has only been out for a little over a month, so any price cut this Black Friday is worthwhile, especially when other sites like Amazon only have it discounted by $6. Even though this deal only saves you just $10 in total, it's hopefully a sign of further price cuts to come. Buy it if: ✅ You love horror games

✅ You're okay with a bit of gore

✅ You loved the original PS2 game Don't buy it if: ❌ You can't cope with scary games Price check: Best Buy: $69.99 | Walmart: $64.99 UK: £54.99 at Amazon

Should you buy Silent Hill 2 (2024)?

(Image credit: Konami)

The Halloween season may be over, but it's always a great time to have some spooky fun on the PS5. Especially if that fun is a remake one of the greatest horror experiences you can experience in video game form. The original game was released 23 years ago, much to the dismay of my pensioner-gamer mindset. As of typing, my original PS2 copy is still amongst my PlayStation game library, sitting snugly between Rule of Rose and my other horror games that are likely worth more than every piece of Sony hardware I own.



While the original game still holds up well two decades later, not all of us have the means to drag out a PS2. (Or want to experience the comic sans delights of the PS3 remaster) - which is where Blooper Team's Silent Hill 2 comes in. The PS5 game takes the unnerving psychological horrors of James Sunderland's foggy adventures searching for his wife Mary and transforms it for a new generation of fans. Everything from the creepy nurse monsters, the red pyramid thing, the decaying and maze-like Wood Side Apartments, and the dog ending have returned.



With the holidays coming up, you may be in the mood for something a lot more festive and a lot less terrifying. However, if any of your loved ones grew up with the Silent Hill franchise, this would make for one ideal gift for the holidays especially if you can save $10 off. Sadly, I cannot sing the praises of the remake myself as even I asked for it as a gift this year. I just hope Santa's also been told about its current discount on Woot.

For even more discounts check out our Black Friday PS5 deals hub where there's already a plethora of console, game, and accessory deals to be grabbed. If the PS5 isn't your jam, our Black Friday Xbox deals and Black Friday Nintendo deals are sure to have something that'll take your fancy.