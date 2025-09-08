Pokemon Legends Z-A pre-orders have the best free gifts I've seen in years, and here's where to get them

Pokemon Legends Z-A pre-orders have been steadily in stock in both the US and UK since they went live, but I'm more interested in those elusive bonus gifts.

The best Switch games always have great pre-order bonuses, and the upcoming Pokemon game is no different. Retailers like Nintendo have an adorable figurine of the game's starters available with its pre-orders, while US retailers have everything from exclusive pins to a 'gamer mat' featuring a map of Lumiose City - it's what convinced me to pre-order as soon as I could.

Pokemon Legends Z-A will launch on October 16, so there's plenty of time to pick your favorite pre-order bonus and shop accordingly, whether you're after an original Switch or Switch 2 copy.



Don't forget, Pokemon Legends Z-A Switch 2 bundle pre-orders are also still in stock if you haven't yet made the next-generational Switch 2 leap, and come with a digital copy of the game that's redeemable via the eShop online store.

Where to pre-order Pokemon Z-A in the US

Pre-orders for Pokemon Legends Z-A have been available on Amazon for quite some time now, but sadly, there are no free gifts at the massive US retailer. However, you can at least benefit from Amazon's pre-order price guarantee and benefit from its speedy shipping.



Pokemon Legends Z-A | Gamer Mat | $69.99 at Best Buy

Shoppers at Best Buy can grab a bonus Gamer Mat for your desk when pre-ordering Pokemon Legends Z-A, which features a stunning map of Lumiose City, while supplies last. Nintendo Switch: $59.99 at Best Buy

Pokemon Legends Z-A | Exclusive Pin | $69 at Walmart

Pin collectors will be glad to know that you can grab one of three free exclusive pins with your Pokemon Legends Z-A pre-order at Walmart, featuring the adorable Totodile, Chikorita, and Tepig, while stocks last. Nintendo Switch: $59.88 at Walmart

Pokemon Legends Z-A | Z-A Tote Bag | $69.99 at GameStop

If you pre-order Pokemon Legends Z-A and turn up to the midnight release at your local GameStop store, you can receive a GameStop exclusive Pokemon Legends Z-A tote bag while supplies last. Just make sure to bring in your online receipt as proof of purchase! Nintendo Switch: $59.99 at GameStop

Where to pre-order Pokemon Z-A in the UK

Just like the US, there's no pre-order goodies when you shop at Amazon UK. However, you can make use of the retailer's speedy shipping if you're a Prime member, and it's currently only £52.95, which is the lowest I've spotted for the game before launch so far. Nintendo Switch: £42.99 at Amazon

Pokemon Legends Z-A | Partner Pokémon Figurine | £58.99 at Nintendo UK

Both the Switch 2 and physical Switch Pokemon Z-A pre-orders from the Nintendo UK online store come with a free 6 x 7.4 cm Partner Pokemon Figurine, which features iconic starters Totodile, Chikorita, and Tepig while stock lasts. Nintendo Switch: £49.99 at Nintendo

Pokemon Legends Z-A | Free Stickers | £52.85 at ShopTo

Pre-ordering Pokemon Legends Z-A at UK retailer ShopTo will get you a sheet of x5 Pokemon stickers featuring some cool mega evolutions as found in-game. These will be stored in the physical box on delivery. Nintendo Switch: £42.85 at ShopTo

Pokemon Legends Z-A | Free Stickers | £52.95 at TheGameCollection

If you pre-order Pokemon Legends Z-A at TheGameCollection, you'll also have a chance to grab those same free stickers while supplies last.



Nintendo Switch: £42.95 at TheGameCollection

Pokemon Legends Z-A FAQ

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

When is the Pokemon Legends Z-A release date? Pokemon Legends Z-A launches on October 16, 2025, worldwide.

Is Pokemon Legends Z-A available on the original Switch? Pokemon Legends Z-A will be available on both the original Nintendo Switch handheld and the new Nintendo Switch 2 on launch day.

Is Pokemon Legends Z-A a game-key card on the Switch 2? The full Pokemon Legends Z-A game will be available on the Nintendo Switch 2 physical cartridges, just like first-party games like Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World.

What are the Pokemon Legends Z-A early purchase bonsuses? Pokemon Legends Z-A also provides early purchase bonuses in-game to both digital and physical Switch and Switch 2 players. Anyone who orders a digital copy of the game before February 28, 2026, can receive a serial code for a gift of 100 Poke Balls. Meanwhile, both digital and physical players can receive a Ralts in-game by navigating to 'Get via Internet' via the Mystery Gift feature.

