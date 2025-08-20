Kirby Air Riders is available to pre-order, but the lack of bonuses has got me down

Over 20 years after the original game, Kirby Air Riders for the Nintendo Switch 2 is gearing up for release on November 20, 2025.

With every new Switch 2 game comes pre-orders, and the adorable sequel is available to order right now for $69.99 (Best Buy) and £66.99 (Nintendo UK) in the US and UK, respectively, but so far, there's no cute pre-order bonuses to be found.

While we were treated to a 47-minute Sakura-hosted Kirby Air Riders Direct on August 19, there was no mention of any cute figures, keychains, or any other physical early order incentives to go alongside the new game, but hopefully this will change the closer we get to that November release. In the meantime, you can check out the new theme song via the official Nintendo Music app along with other tracks from the soundtrack, which is better than nothing.

If you're happy with just the game physically for now, Kirby Air Riders is up for grabs in both the US and UK, and we've gathered everywhere you can pre-order the game down below. Just like Donkey Kong Bananza before it, you can expect the full game on the cart this time around, too.

Kirby Air Riders Pre-Orders in the US

Kirby Air Riders | $69.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy was quick to get its physical pre-order up for Kirby Air Riders. If you desperately need your copy for release day, can you order now and arrange to pick it up on the day so you don't miss out.

Kirby Air Riders | $69.99 at GameStop

GameStop is also offering up its own pre-order for Kirby Air Riders, which qualifies for free shipping. Just beware if you need to have the Switch 2 game on day one, as the US retailer states it could arrive "on or shortly after release day."

Kirby Air Riders (Digital) | $69.99 at Nintendo US

The official Nintendo store usually has both physical and digital copies available to pre-order, but right now, you can only grab the digital copy of the game at the US retailer. Just be sure you have 25GB spare if you opt for a digital copy.

Kirby Air Riders Pre-Orders in the UK

Kirby Air Riders | £66.85 at ShopTo

You can also grab your Kirby Air Riders pre-order from ShopTo, where, besides free delivery if you can also net yourself £65.51 in gold coins if you happen to have a gold ShopTo membership, and £66.18 in silver coins if you have a silver one.

Kirby Air Riders | £66.99 at Nintendo UK

Unlike Nintendo US, you can grab a physical copy of Kirby Air Riders via the Nintendo UK storefront. Unfortunately, there's no cute pre-order goodies with this new Switch 2 release, but you're at least still likely to have the game arrive in some cute Super Mario-themed packaging.

Kirby Air Riders FAQ

(Image credit: Nintendo)

What is the Kirby Air Riders release date? Kirby Air Riders for the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on November 20, 2025 at a price of $69.99 / £69.99.

Is there a Kirby Air Riders demo? There is no public demo for Kirby Air Riders for the Nintendo Switch 2. However, anyone lucky enough to attend PAX West 2025, held in Seattle between August 29 and September 1, 2025, will have the opportunity to play the game at the Nintendo Booth, so long as you have a valid Warp Pipe Pass reservation.

What's new in Kirby Air Riders? Kirby Air Riders now lets you choose your rider from a variety of iconic Kirby characters, including King Dedede and Meta Knight, and includes a new control scheme that utilizies two buttons instead of one. The game also features new modes including a new City Trail Mode where riders can explore a floating city sandbox, collect power-ups scattered throughout within a time-limit and battle it out with other players.

Is the full Kirby Air Riders game on the cart? Yes, the full Kirby Air Riders game is available on the Switch 2 cart if you grab a physical copy. Just like Donkey Kong Bananza, the physical version includes the full-game and is not a Game-Key Card.

Is Kirby Air Riders available on the original Switch? No, Kirby Air Riders is only available for the new Nintendo Switch 2. If you want to play the GameCube sequel for yourself, you'll need to have access to your own Switch 2 handheld.

Our ultimate Switch 2 starter pack is full to the brim with accessories like the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras and the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express Cards to get you started on your new Ninty handheld journey.