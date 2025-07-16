I'm bringing my Nintendo Switch 2 on vacation this month, here's every accessory I won't be leaving the house without

My friends and I have booked a short vacation in the Scottish countryside at the end of the month, and while I'll be among nature and finally able to touch some actual grass, it's going to be the perfect opportunity to get in some valuable Nintendo Switch 2 time.

A lot of my wider friends are still musing over getting one for themselves, so I won't just be bringing the Switch 2, but a whole load of my favorite Switch accessories along with me to show it off in all its slightly different Ninty glory.



At first, it was hard to determine what cases, controllers, and more would actually fit in my suitcase, especially as space will be pretty limited when I have all my cute clothes jammed in there too. But with just over a week to go, I've finally rounded up every single Switch 2 accessory I don't want to spend my trip without - from a case that will keep my handheld charged up, to the official GameCube controller, which will come in a pinch for retaining my god-like Mario Kart World status with my friends.

1. Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Charging Case

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Case w/Integrated 10,000mAh Power Bank | $69.99 at Amazon The Belkin Charging Case for the Nintendo Switch 2 comes with a 10,000mAh power bank that will keep my handheld charged throughout my entire vacation. Better yet, the case also provides storage for up to 12 games, so I can take Super Mario Party Jamboree with me and prepare to destroy some friendships while I'm away. UK: £49.99 at Amazon

The battery of the Nintendo Switch 2 is pretty bad, let's be real. Of course, I'll have the AC Adapter that comes boxed with the console, but having an alternative way to keep my handheld charged throughout the trip is a high priority, especially as I'll likely still be mastering Donkey Kong Bananza.

Only one product instantly came to mind when thinking over my battery woes, and that's the Belkin Charging Case. This case is not only going to provide my pricey bit of Nintendo tech with some extra protection as it rattles around in my suitcase, but it comes with an integrated 10,000mAh charger to keep my handheld juiced up on the go.

I always pack a power bank in my main bag in case of emergencies, but by packing the Belkin case, I don't have to worry about keeping my Switch 2 charged, too. The power bank sits at the bottom recess of the case, and can even charge the handheld while fully zipped up. The case also comes with space to store up to 12 physical games, which is going to be extra handy for ensuring I don't leave the house without Super Mario Party Jamboree, especially as its Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack drops days before I leave.

2. SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds | $199.99 at Amazon



The SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds and their discreet compact size, high-quality sound from their 6mm neodymium drivers, and integrated active noise cancelling make them the perfect accessory to bring with me for when I want some quiet solo Switch 2 time. UK: £159 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis Game Buds only worked via Bluetooth with the Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, but now that a recent firmware update has meant I can pop the 2.4GHz wireless dongle into the handheld's top USB-C port and enjoy some latency-free audio, these gaming earbuds have earned their rightful place in my suitcase.

I thought long and hard about bringing one of the best gaming headsets with me instead, but the Game Buds are not only going to take up far less room, but they'll be a lot more comfortable to wear while walking around the inevitably scorching hot Scottish countryside.

These are probably the least social accessories I'm bringing along for my trip, as with active noise canceling turned on with the tap of a button (via the left bud), I won't be able to hear any of my friends chatting away. But that's exactly why they're coming along with me, so I can pop them in and have some uninterrupted time playing through Donkey Kong Bananza when all the socializing gets a bit too much.

3. Nintendo Classics GameCube controller

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Nintendo GameCube (GCN) Controller - Nintendo Classics | $64.99 at Nintendo The official Nintendo Switch Online GameCube controller can only be purchased through the official Nintendo online store for paying NSO members, but if you qualify, you'll get a faithful recreation of the classic gamepad. For my trip, it won't just be perfect for reliving some nostalgia through the NSO GameCube game library, but it'll make the ideal player 3 gamepad for Mario Kart World too. UK: £58.99 at Nintendo UK

I don't have an extra pair of Joy-Cons, nor do I feel the urge to spend $94 / £74.99 to get one, especially after what I've already invested in my vacation. That means that 4-player local co-op Mario Kart World isn't going to happen, but by bringing my Nintendo GameCube controller, I can at least ensure 3-player races are still on the cards.

The controller is just as comfortable as the original one, but with the added bonus of being wireless. I can already foresee myself scrambling to grab this gamepad over either singular Joy-Con during my trip, as Mario Kart World feels like it was destined to be played using this Nintendo Switch Online gamepad.

As my friends don't have a Nintendo Switch 2 of their own, bringing it along with me is also the perfect excuse to show off how wonderful games like the Legend of Zelda Wind Waker run on the new handheld. It helps that ensuring it's packed with the rest of my Switch 2 stuff makes for a great excuse for me to replay Wind Waker for the 100th time, too.

As it's the same size as the original GameCube controller, it's not the most compact gamepad to pop in my suitcase - but that's why I won't be leaving for my vacation without this next accessory.

4. Snakebyte All-In-One Case

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Snakebyte System Organiser Case | £19.99 at GAME For the time being, this massive Switch 2 case is only available for us in the UK, but it's perfect for my trip as it not only provides space to bring along the Switch 2 dock, and all the cables needed to plug-it in away from home, but it also has a carrying case which slides in on top for the actual handheld too. US: Check stock at Amazon

The place my friends and I are going to in the Scottish countryside has a TV, so of course that means I want to bring not just the Switch 2, but the Switch 2 dock and all its cables so I can set it up and let everyone in the room have a shot of Ninty's new machine.

I don't like the idea of the dock laying unprotected in my suitcase, but fortunately, I have the Snakebyte System Organiser Case for the Switch 2 at my disposal. This very large case is similar to the official All-In-One Carrying Case in that it has space to store not just the Switch 2 dock, but its HDMI cable, AC adapter, and any accessories (like most of the ones on this list) I have my eyes on.

At 31x 14x 19 cm it's a pretty chonky case, and so won't fit in my suitcase and will have to be carried separately, but I can cope. It helps that the top of the case itself is also a makeshift compact carrying case for the Switch 2, which you can be removed and popped in your backpack if you don't want to struggle taking the entire organiser with you - which is going to be absolutely perfect for my upcoming vacation.

5. USB-C Fan

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Sokelinn-six USB-C fan | $6.49 at Amazon



This compact fan can be popped into either USB-C port of my Switch 2, and provide me with some cool air and relief from the inevitable humid Scottish heat that'll be present throughout my entire trip. Good thing it's so cheap though, as I'll likely need to buy a few extras for my friends too. UK: Jowxsx USB-C fan | £4.99 at Amazon

Here in Scotland this month, we've been experiencing a bit of a heat wave. Typically, the sun doesn't last long here, and I fully expect it'll be raining for the entire length of my trip knowing my luck, but there's a chance this horrendous heat will be sticking around for the entirety of July.

Fortunately for me, I have this tiny USB-C fan, which slots into either USB-C port of my Switch 2, and provides me with some cool air and a break from this horrendous up to 30-degree weather that my Scottish butt cannot handle. It's so small that you can bet it's coming with me on this trip, and it even fits perfectly in the extra storage compartment of the Belkin Charging Case, which is super handy.

My only concern is that I might have to go out and pick up some more, so my friends don't end up stealing mine. While I'm the only one with the Switch 2, the fan is also compatible with most modern smartphones, so I can already envision us all passing around my singular little pink fan. At least they're super cheap, so even after forking out cash on Donkey Kong Bananza this month, a few extra Switch 2 fans aren't going to break the bank.

