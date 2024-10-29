This is the most comfortable gaming headset I've ever owned - and it's just dropped back to a record-low price

The Turtle Beach Atlas Air has some kind of magical quality. As soon as I slipped the cups over my ears, I forgot they were there. The mesh headband, floating earcups, and super plush lining means this open-back wireless device is the most comfortable gaming headset I've ever used - and it's just dropped back to a record-low price.

The latest Turtle Beach headset has slipped back down to $159.99 (was $179.99) at Amazon this week. That's a $20 discount that stands particularly tall considering the sheer value of the headset on offer. I've only ever seen that saving once before, over Amazon's October Prime Day event - other than that this 2024 release has been stuck at full MSRP.

It's one of the best gaming headsets on the market, especially if you want that expansive open-back design. These devices are a little rare these days, most models opt for a sound-isolating closed back form factor, and a wireless model is even harder to find. What's more, open back headsets are usually more audiophile-leaning, which means prices can skyrocket. Even headsets released as far back as 2022 (like the Drop Sennheiser EPOS PC38X and Beyerdynamic 900 Pro X) are still up for between $180 and $270 right now - and they're all wired.

Save $20 - The Turtle Beach Atlas Air has just dropped back to a record-low price at Amazon, thanks to a $20 discount. Considering this price has only been spotted once before, over Prime Day, that's a particularly strong offer. Buy it if: ✅ You play in a quieter space

✅ You play for longer sessions

✅ You need a wireless connection Don't buy it if: ❌ You play in a louder environment

❌ You're on Xbox Price check: Walmart: $159.99 | Best Buy: $159.99

Should you buy the Turtle Beach Atlas Air?

I started this article by trying to explain just how comfortable the Turtle Beach Atlas Air really is, but that's far from its best feature. I would, however, first recommend it to anyone who struggles with headaches or ear pinching from most headset designs. I hate the feeling of a heavy headband weighing down on the crown, and having to take cups off to give the tips of my ears a rest is a chore I've simply learned to live with. I was amazed by the design of the Atlas Air, though. That springy mesh band simply fades away once placed on the noggin, and the soft, light cushions on each side perfectly envelope the ear while still providing support via a particularly light clamp force. It makes longer sessions feel like they last half an hour and all-day music is back on the menu.

Of course, that would all be for nothing if there wasn't some seriously impressive audio pumping out of these drivers. The open back design essentially means there's no back plate housing the internal system - in the real-world, that means a much wider soundstage for a more immersive, present experience. The tuning pays slightly more attention to the low ranges and mids than the Corsair Virtuoso Pro, balancing the tricky environments of Horizon Forbidden West with more power than the Pros. Like Corsair, things are a little flatter in the mid-range, but some detail is lost in the higher frequencies. If you prefer a bassier response, the Atlas Airs provide fantastic audio - but the Virtuoso Pro does edge ahead a little with its ever-so-slightly wider soundstage and extra detailing up top.

The Virtuoso Pro is, however, also plagued with an abundance of cables. Unless you're a streamer (in which case you'll love the dedicated mic mixing options of Corsair), the wireless Turtle Beach Atlas Air is going to be a lot easier to get on with. The fact that it runs without cables at all is rare in itself - audiophiles will scoff at your 2.4GHz transmitter but let them, you've got a wireless setup to maintain.

There is a caveat to all open back headsets, though, and that is sound bleed. That massive soundstage is free to go wherever it pleases in your playing environment - audio is leaked out of the headset and external sounds freely make their way in. That means this isn't one for those who play in busier environments or who want to listen to music at the office.

Aside from that, you're getting all the modern amenities you'd expect from the best wireless gaming headsets on the market; both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connections, a 50 hour battery life, a detachable (but also flip to mute) microphone, and extra EQ controls via Swarm 2 software. If you're looking for a boost to your audio but without the typical frustrations and high price of a traditional open-back headset, the Turtle Beach Atlas Air is the way to go.

We're looking to plenty more discounts in upcoming Black Friday gaming headset deals, but keep a close eye on Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox deals for more console-specific savings.