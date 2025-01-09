Razer has a new RGB-clad Steam Deck dock, but it's missing one key feature I'd include for future handhelds

Razer has decided to join the already busy Steam Deck dock scene with an $80 docking station for gaming handhelds. That's hardly surprising considering portable PCs are becoming just as common as laptops and other model devices, and while the accessory looks to hit all of the same notes as my favorite version, Razer has missed an opportunity to properly support next-gen devices.

Scheduled to arrive January 30, the Razer Handheld Dock Chroma will provide your Steam Deck with three USB inputs, 100W Power Delivery via USB-C, Gigabit ethernet, and an HDMI 2.0 port. Those specs are pretty much identical to the Baseus 6-in-1, which I happen to use daily with handhelds on a variety of screens, and it even mimics its deck-chair adjustable cradle tricks I've been raving about since 2023.

So, what's my big problem here? Well, I feel like it's high time we got some HDMI 2.1 docking stations for handhelds. Yes, Razer's Chroma shenanigans is going to bring a nice level of pizazz to your gaming desk, especially if you've got plenty of other accessories by the peripheral pioneers. But, seeing a dock emerge in 2025 that doesn't offer higher refresh rates at 4K feels like a missed opportunity for some futureproofing.

A throne fit for the Steam Deck 2

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Razer) (Image credit: Future)

I've been hard at work reviewing the best Steam Deck docks from the very beginning, and not a lot has changed in a few years. Sure, there was once a time where the only hub I'd recommend was the Jsaux 6-in-1 since it beat even the Valve's official docking station to market, and I'm glad we have an abundance of options with wide handheld compatibility. However, I'm craving more from premium add-ons like the Razer Chroma Dock in 2025, and I firmly believe it starts with HDMI 2.1.

Yes, I'm aware that getting new releases to run at 4K 60fps on the Steam Deck OLED or Asus ROG Ally is a struggle never mind hitting 120fps. However, there are plenty of adventures that'll run at higher refresh rates just fine on current handhelds, and the limitations of HDMI 2.0 reared their head when playing the Tomb Raider Remastered Trilogy recently.

Lara's revamped romp is fairly lightweight, which makes sense given its using a lot of OG Tomb Raider bits under the hood. On a regular PC, hitting 4K 144Hz is extremely easy, and since the game has no adjustable settings, it'll automatically pull off the resolution/refresh rate combo. That all changes on most Steam Deck docks today, though, as HDMI 2.0 caps out at just 60Hz.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Until now, I've been willing to make peace with these refresh rate caveats, but now that a bunch of "next-gen" handhelds are on the way, I feel like more players are going to notice the drawbacks. I'm not saying devices like the Lenovo Legion Go S will boost fps that much further using a AMD Ryzen Z2, but there will certainly be a chunk of your Steam library that'll start to benefit from 4K 120Hz and beyond.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Luckily, HDMI 2.1 Steam Deck docks are starting to show up, and I've actually got one by BenQ on my test bench that could be a game-changer. That's not to say it'll necessaily beat Razer's Chroma dock on other fronts, however, as the accessory maker has a knack for creating add-ons with great build quality.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Plus, the company's docking station benefits from its Cortex handheld launcher, which provides a more controller-friendly way to launch games on Windows. It's pretty much the same software included with the Razer Edge, and while plenty of you will still likely use Steam Big Picture mode, at least its thinking about portable play.

I'll be looking to test Razer's take on handheld connectivity once it arrives, so watch this space for a full rundown. I suspect its build quality and high-quality RGB lighting will help justify its $80 price tag, but I'm already grumpy about the lack of an extra power adapter.

Looking for more add-ons? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories for more options. You'll also want to peek at the best gaming TVs and best gaming monitors if you need a new screen for your devices.