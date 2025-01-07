Lenovo makes its new Legion Go family official, and I'm fixated on the handheld maker's $499.99 "Steam Deck"

Following months of rumors, the new Lenovo Legion Go S has finally arrived, and I'm pretty hyped to see there's a SteamOS version. While I wouldn't go as far to call the laptop maker's new handheld a Steam Deck, it should help normalize PC operating systems that are actually build for portable play.

In a fresh CES 2025 announcement, Lenovo officially introduces us to three new best gaming handheld contenders. There are three new models in total, with two following the company's new 8-inch Legion Go S formula and a larger 8.8-inch protype that feels like a successor to the original. The SteamOS model is set to cost just $499.99, while prices for the Windows 11 edition start at $729.99.

Both Legion Go S models come armed with either a Ryzen Z1 Extreme or one of the newly announced Ryzen Z2 Go, while the chonky 8.8-inch "Legion Go 2" will use the Ryzen Z2 Extreme. That chip choice makes more sense seeing as the handheld will come with a 144Hz QHD OLED display. However, the smaller versions are hardly low-spec, as they'll wield a whopping 32GB RAM and feature respectable 120Hz panels not unlike the Asus ROG Ally.

I know I've dunked on the original Lenovo Legion Go quite a bit over the past year, and I'm admittedly a Steam Deck OLED fan girl. Still, I think the exciting part of this announcement is the SteamOS Legion Go S, as freeing the tech companies handhelds from tedium of Windows 11 could help them reach more players.

Sure, the operating system isn't flawless, and you'll have to tinker with Linux of you want to play games via the Epic Game Store or other storefronts. Nevertheless, I stand by SteamOS being ideal for portable gaming, and it's less likely to result in you launching your device out of a Window when Windows acts up.

Should you buy a new Lenovo Legion Go?

One of my main gripes with the first Lenovo Legion Go was that it felt more like an overambitious prototype than a finished handheld. That's perhaps a little harsh, but the device felt too clunky for my liking, and its removable TrueStrike controllers failed to win me over. I'm also not convinced that a QHD 144Hz screen pairs well with a Ryzen Z1E system, but perhaps the OLED sequel will have the chops to provide a matching frame rate.

Both the Legion Go S and 8.8-inch OLED model will arrive with new Ryzen chipsets, but it's the larger handheld that'll provide a next generation edge. That's not to say the Ryzen Z2 Go won't perform admirably, but the Z2 Extreme will boost fps further using 8 cores and 18 threads. The end result is a machine that has more chance of matching 144Hz with a suitable refresh rate while running for more than half an hour.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lenovo Legion Go 2025 specs Model Lenovo Legion Go S Lenovo Legion Go S (SteamOS) Lenovo Legion Go 8.8-inch Price $729.99 $499.99 TBC APU AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme or Ryzen Z2 Go AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme or Ryzen Z2 Go AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme RAM 32GB 6400Mhz LPDDR5X 32GB 6400Mhz LPDDR5X 32GB 7500Mhz LPDDR5X Display 1920 x 1200 120Hz 1920 x 1200 120Hz QHD 144Hz OLED Operating system Windows 11 SteamOS Windows 11 Storage 1TB 1TB 2TB Battery 55.5Whr 55.5Whr 74Whr Ports 1 x Micro SD card reader SD, 2 x USB 4, 3.5 audio jack 1 x Micro SD card reader SD, 2 x USB 4, 3.5 audio jack TBC Features Wi-Fi 6E (2.4Gbps), Bluetooth 5.3, Hall-effect joysticks, integrated TrueStrike controllers Wi-Fi 6E (2.4Gbps), Bluetooth 5.3, Hall-effect joysticks, integrated TrueStrike controllers TBC

I need to put all the new Legion Go models through my own tests to see how they shape up. Same goes for whether each device feels nice in the hands, as while all models look pretty nice so far, pictures only tell half a story. My hope is that we end up with a device that better delivers on the promise of the 2023 device accompanied by two lighter options that embrace value and comfort.

Ultimately, I'm still more hyped for Lenovo's "Steam Deck" than anything else, especially since it'll cost under $500. Ideally, I would have loved to see an extremely competitive price here, but with more and more $800 options emerging on the scene, I'll take what I can get.

