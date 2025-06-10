Ayaneo just announced a new handheld homage to the 3DS, and it could outpace the ROG Xbox Ally X

Ayaneo just officially announced the Flip 1S DS, a premium gaming handheld that once again packs punchy tech into something that resembles a 3DS. Building upon the blueprints of last year's Flip DS, the new clamshell is kitted out with a shiny new Ryzen AI chip that, on paper, could run rings around the upcoming Xbox handheld.

In a post to X (Twitter), Ayaneo shows off the Flip 1S DS alongside some key specs, and not much has changed with its get-up. It's still an overly large clamshell cutie with triggers on top, full-sized recessed thumbsticks inside, and flat buttons, and the dual screens are naturally still present too.

However, while it looks like the Ayaneo Flip DS at a glance, the 1S model leverages some serious improvements that become more obvious when looking at its specs sheet. For starters, it's rocking a higher resolution 4.5-inch 1620 x 1080 secondary screen this time around, and the main panel is now a 7-inch 1080p 144Hz OLED.

(Image credit: Ayaneo)

Driving both screens is an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 APU, a Zen 5c chip that boasts 12 cores, 24 threads, and clock speeds up to 5.10GHz. Those specs are slightly beefier than the Z2 AI Extreme chip set to debut within the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, as it leverages an 8-core/16-thread setup.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ayaneo Flip 1S DS specs Specs Ayaneo Flip 1S DS Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Price TBC TBC APU AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (12 cores/24 threads) AMD Ryzen Z1 AI Extreme (8 cores/16 threads) RAM LPDDR5X 24GB LPDDR5X Storage TBC 1TB M.2 SSD Display 7-inch 1080p 144Hz OLED + 4.5-inch 1620 x 1080 touchscreen 7-inch 1080p 120Hz IPS display Battery TBC 80Wh Operating system Windows 11 Windows 11

Ayaneo hasn't touched on memory configurations yet beyond using LPDDR5X, but it's likely we'll see up to 64GB based on its existing handheld lineups. The Flip 1S DS also inherits plenty of premium perks from its predecessor, including hall-effect thumbsticks, an optical finger mouse pad, two full-featured USB-C ports, and six-axis gyro.

I'm pretty hyped to see Ayaneo take a second stab at making a premium 3DS, especially since the Nintendo Switch 2 failed to make my dual-screen console dreams a reality. That said, we're talking about a device that's going to cost way more than most other portables on the market, and while there's no MSRP as of yet, the OG Flip DS started at $946 / £743.

(Image credit: Ayaneo)

It's tempting to call the Flip 1S DS a Steam Deck OLED rival since it'll boast the same screen tech. But, in reality, this is an enthusiast portable that has emulation power users and players who are fussy about frame rates in its sights. However, there's every chance the price could end up coming close to the ROG Xbox Ally X, which could really upset Microsoft's plans to move into the space.

Instinctively, if the Xbox Ally X comes in at around $900, I'll struggle to justify recommending it over something like the Flip 1S DS. Sure, the latter compromises its controls to benefit those of you looking to perfectly emulate old 3DS classics, but the specs bump could make for a better PC gaming experience for potentially $100 more. Plus, Microsoft will be rolling out its new GameBar launcher to all Windows 11 devices, so you won't even miss out in improved optimization.

It's a little too early to tell how the Ayaneo Flip 1S DS will fare against the handheld scene at large. However, what I will say is now that the Nintendo Switch 2 is providing extremely respectable 1080p portable performance to the masses for under $450, the pressure is on for contenders to either offer up better value or completely dazzle with premium qualities.

