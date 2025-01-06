AMD has revealed new Ryzen Z2 series chips official, and I'm hyped for the handhelds they'll power

AMD has finally unveiled its Ryzen Z2 series of chipsets, and the red team's APUs will power new gaming handhelds starting Q1 2025. The red team plans to release three different options that will cater to portable PC players, with models including the new Lenovo Legion Go range, future Asus ROG Ally devices, and even (maybe) the next Steam Deck.

Outside of its CES 2025 keynote, AMD revealed three chips - the Ryzen Z2 Extreme, Ryzen Z2, and Ryzen Z2 Go. The first two are set to feature 8 cores and 16 threads, but the Z2E will provide the best gaming handhelds this year with 16 graphics cores. The non-extreme version sticks with the same CU count as the Ryzen Z1, whereas the 'Go' scales things back to 4 cores and 16 threads.

As for power, the Z2E features a 15-35W TDP, while the Z2 sticks with 15-30W. Anyone who owns something like a Steam Deck OLED or the OG Asus ROG Ally will already be aware of the blight of current handheld battery life, and while specs are similar to current generation chips, the improved efficiencies tied to RDNA 3.5 should help extend playtime on new portables.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD Ryzen Z2 series specs SKU AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme AMD Ryzen Z2 AMD Ryzen Z2 Go Cores 8 8 4 Threads 16 16 8 Graphics cores 16 12 12 Max clock speed 5 GHz 5.1 GHz 4.3 GHz Cache 24 MB 24 MB 10 MB TDP 15-35W 15-30W 15-30W

The next generation of handhelds starts now

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Technically, Ryzen 8000 APUs have been powering boutique handhelds like the Ayaneo Flip DS for a few months now, but the Z2 Extreme and its kin should help usher in a new generation. Rumors have been circulating for months that the new chips will power new Lenovo Legion Go devices, and AMD says the chip's partners include Asus and Valve.

Rather than directly using a Z2 APU, the Steam Deck 2 will likely use something custom based on the same RDNA 3.5 architecture, but all signs point towards the chipset powering most upcoming handheld PCs. Naturally, rivals like the MSI Claw 8 AI+ will be stick with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor instead, but I'm willing to bet most newcomers will be batting for team red.

The proof is always in the performance pudding, and I'll be putting the new Z2 chips through their paces using the latest handhelds throughout 2025. Even without frame rates and data to hand, I can already tell that this year is going to be a big one for portable players, especially since the Nintendo Switch 2 will likely show up with a new Nvidia chipset and enhanced abilities.

While I'm not expecting Ninty's console to pose a threat to new handheld PCs in terms of raw power, I am curious to see how the green team responds to AMD's dominance within the space given that it has a stronghold on the graphics card market.

Of course, if you'd rather sit at a desk than play your Steam games outside, AMD has shiny new Ryzen 9 X3D CPUs on the way too.

Already got Valve's handheld? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock for excellent add-ons. Alternatively, take a peek at the best retro consoles for ways to play classic capers.