FaZe Clan accessories are seeing massive price drops at Best Buy right now

Special edition gaming headsets, mice, and keyboards often see bigger price drops than their standard colorways. Retailers look to shift these limited releases particularly quickly once the launch period has died down, so I often see particularly impressive prices on high-end gear thanks to those extra paintjobs. It's FaZe Clan's turn this time, with its selection of SteelSeries peripherals tumbling to record-low prices at Best Buy this week.

The two highlights here are the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 (now $99.99, was $189.99) and the SteelSeries Aerox 3 (now $49.99, was $109.99). Those are some considerable savings on some top tech, with the Arctis Nova 7 taking a massive $90 discount for the first time ever and the lightweight pointer returning to a sales price I've only ever seen over Prime Day. Whether you're a fan of the Counter Strike team or just a bargain hunter, these are some particularly tasty offers coming well ahead of official Black Friday gaming deals.

The SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini is less impressive - it's only down by $14 to a still fairly lofty $125.99 (was $139.99). This is an older device on a clearance sale, so I'd only recommend picking it up if the colorway is calling to you particularly loudly or you're looking to complete the set. By itself it's a decent keyboard, but you can get far better value for that cash if you strip that paint off with a newer model.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 gaming headset | $189.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $90 - This is actually the cheapest price I've ever seen on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 and considering this headset is only second to the Nova Pro Wireless in the lineup, a $99.99 sale price is particularly impressive. The standard headset has only ever reached $113 in the past, and is usually found much closer to $140. Buy it if: ✅ You play on PlayStation or PC

✅ A wireless connection is a priority

✅ You find floating headbands comfortable Don't buy it if: ❌ You play on Xbox Price check (Standard): Walmart: $137 | Amazon: $142.98

SteelSeries Aerox 3 gaming mouse | $109.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - That $109.99 MSRP hasn't been seen for awhile, but the SteelSeries Aerox 3 standard edition is usually only ever $69.99 when on sale. This is a return to a record-low price we haven't seen since July's Prime Day event. Buy it if: ✅ You want a fairly lightweight device

✅ You don't want to worry about charging

✅ You don't like cable drag Don't buy it if: ❌ You're easily irritated by a honeycomb design Price check (Standard): Walmart: $66.95 | Amazon: $66.95

SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini 60% gaming keyboard | $139.99 $125.99 at Best Buy

Save $14 - The SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini is an older device, so it's largely been off the shelves for a while now. Still, if you're looking to complete your setup it's a solid deck in full FaZe Clan regalia. Buy it if: ✅ You want the full FaZe Clan setup

✅ You're used to a compact deck Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like relying on extra function layers

❌ You need a wireless connection Price check (Standard): Walmart: $129 | Amazon: OOS

Should you buy special edition peripherals?

I often see some of the best gaming headsets and best gaming mice dropping their prices far more frequently with an extra special coat of paint applied. If you're on a cost-saving mission while upgrading your tech this year, it's well worth keeping an eye out for offers like the above. Of course, it all depends on whether the actual colorways appeal to you (or if you're on FaZe Clan's side) but if design is no object, special editions are well worth staying on your radar.

I first noticed the phenomenon with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro. The Six Siege special edition of this previous premium headset was the first (and to my knowledge) only version of the headset to ever drop below $100. This is a $199.99 device, but with that white and black colorway applied, prices plummeted over Black Friday last year. The standard model is still yet to catch up, though the alternate colorway is rarely found on the shelves anymore.

The discounts on the FaZe Clan gear above are doing the same thing. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7, for example, is a fantastic gaming headset, pairing that legendary audio quality with a high build quality and iconic series design. They're comfortable and pack a battery life that lasts - it's easily the highest value item in this collection and the standard edition has never dropped below $100 before.

We're also getting you prepped for all of this year's Black Friday gaming headset deals as well as the Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday gaming PC deals to watch out for as well.