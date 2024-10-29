This is not a drill, you can get an RTX 4080 Super gaming PC for under $2,000 right now

When it comes to covering gaming PC deals at this time of year, things are usually pretty simple. In previous years, the case has always been that the best offers don't come until a week or two before Black Friday, so I'd almost always tell people to wait for the event to get a bit closer before pulling the trigger. This year, though, I'm at a loss for words, because there are so many great offers I'd already recommend and we're still about 30 days away.

Newegg frequently has great gaming PC deals, but right now it's listing an ABS Kaze Ruby for $1,949, which is a bit surprising considering it has an RTX 4080 Super inside it. I don't think I've ever seen a prebuilt gaming PC containing that holy grail GPU for anything under $2,100, and maybe in my wildest expectations for Black Friday, I thought we might see one drop to $2,000. I had to do a comedic double-take when I saw a rig this powerful going for this price today.

There's usually an obvious catch when one of the best gaming PCs drops so low in price. I searched for that caveat but there's nothing else about this build I'd warn you against. You get an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for your money. The only issue I might be able to spot is that there's no AIO cooler, from the looks of it, so it may be a tad on the loud side when you make the machine work hard. Still, with Black Friday gaming PC deals coming up, there's no reason you couldn't get a liquid cooler to install yourself.

ABS Kaze Ruby + Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2, Unknown 9: Awakening | $2,399.99 $1,949.99 at Newegg

Save $450 - So here we have an ABS gaming PC with an RT 4080 Super powering it, and did I mention that for your money, you also get a free copy of Space Marine 2 thrown in as well? You'll be able to enjoy it in beautiful 4K resolution thanks to a build this powerful. Specs: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super, AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, ABS 1000W Gold PSU, MSI B650-VC V2 DDR5 Motherboard Buy it if: ✅ You want a 4K gaming monster

✅ You don't mind an air-cooled PC

✅ You were going to wait for Black Friday Don't buy it if: ❌ You're holding out for the RTX 50 Series

❌ You want better cooling for the money UK's cheapest RTX 4080 Super build: £1,759 at CCL Computers

Should you buy an RTX 4080 Super gaming PC?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

To get the obvious bit out of the way, if you're looking for an absolute beast of a gaming PC, something powered by an RTX 4080 Super will be up there with the absolute best you'll find. Not only that, but it's one of your final stops on the GPU pecking order before you start having to pay silly money for the RTX 4090 (that's kind of overkill anyway). Beyond the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (my personal favorite GPU for gaming), there's not an awful lot I'd recommend ahead of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super.

If you have the budget and you've been looking for this kind of power in a gaming rig, the real question won't be whether you should buy a PC like this. The true question is should you wait until Black Friday?

There is always the chance that the best graphics cards will come down in price even further when Black Friday actually hits. Especially since we keep hearing more and more about the impending announcement of Nvidia's 50 Series GPUs. Still, since prebuilt gaming PCs are getting so cheap so early this year (I spotted this RTX 4070 Super build going cheap the other week, for example), my advice has to change. If you spot the specs that you're hunting for going cheap before Black Friday, why wait?

Buying early can sometimes mean you lose out on a slightly better deal, but you can beat the crowds, and ensure you get what you want. On the flip side, things could get hairy if you let this deal pass you by and then discover there's not a better offer during Black Friday or Cyber Monday gaming PC deals. This is a strong enough offer that I'd say there's no reason to wait - and I'm usually all for holding out.

