This is the best RTX 4070 Super PC deal available right now, and I'll prove it

I'm usually hell-bent on finding the best gaming PC deals for first-time buyers, but today, I'm feeling more ambitious. Finding entry-level rigs, especially at the moment, isn't too difficult. There are loads of current-gen CPUs available that have been out for a while, so a lot of the "lower-end" options in prebuilt systems are going cheap. But what about current PC owners who want to upgrade to better specs?

Those folks will be glad to know that there are quite a few 4070 Super builds on offer at the moment, and after scouring through various retailers, I found one that trounces the rest. Newegg is currently listing an MSI Aegis RS2 gaming PC for $1,449 (was $1,899). Backing up that 12GB GPU is a 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14700KF CPU, 16GB of DDR5, and 2TB of SSD storage.

This was actually one of the best gaming PCs we saw on offer during Prime Day, and somehow, it's survived. Not only is it the best 4070 Super build we can see at the moment, but it's actually cheaper than vanilla RTX 4070 PCs at other retailers. iBUYPOWER's daily deals tab was the first competitor I checked, and while it has an impressive RDY Trace PC going for $1,499, it isn't better value. That system has 32GB of DDR5 against the MSI's 16GB, but you only get 1TB of storage. I'd chalk that price discrepancy up to individual preference, but when you get an RTX 4070 Super in MSI's build for less money, it's really a no-contest.

MSI Gaming Desktop Aegis RS2 + Star Wars Outlaws and Forest Commando | $1,899.99 $1,449 at Newegg

Save $450 - This is the best RTX 4070 Super PC worth buying right now. Not only is it cheaper than some rigs with a regular 4070 inside, but it's also better value than the majority of other rigs with these specs. All that, and we haven't even talked about the value of getting Star Wars Outlaws as an added extra. Specs: Intel Core i7-14700KF, Nvidia RTX 4070 Super, 2TB SSD, 16GB of DDR5 Buy it if: ✅ You want 4K and 1440p power

✅ You want DDR5

✅ You like a quiet PC Don't buy it if: ❌ You only need 1TB of storage



I took a brief look around Walmart and Amazon, but the cheapest 4070 Super build I could find at either was an iBUYPOWER Slate 8 Mesh that also costs $1,499.99. Close, but no cigar.

Next on my price comparison train was Best Buy, and for a second, I was nearly won over. It actually lists four RTX 4070 Super gaming PCs, and all of them are discounted. There's an Acer Predator Orion going for $1,549.99 - that price is higher, so that's out. It also has an Asus ROG gaming desktop with identical specs to Newegg's MSI build, but it comes in at $1,599.99, so that's a no-go. Then, Best Buy has two MSI Aegis builds of its own to consider.

There's one priced identically to Newegg's at $1,449, but it only gets you 1TB of storage, so Newegg still wins that bout. Then, there's an Aegis Z configuration priced at $1,399.99 - that's a potential winner! While it is cheaper, it comes with a slightly older AMD Ryzen 7-7700 CPU, and only a 1TB SSD. In fairness, if you're looking for a 4070 Super build on an absolute budget, this is the one to go for, but paying only $50 more for an extra terabyte of storage space is definitely, absolutely worth it. Buying one of the best SSDs for gaming separately will almost certainly set you back more than $70.

Should you buy an RTX 4070 Super gaming PC?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super takes what we liked about the RTX 4070 and even RTX 4070 Ti, and provides a great boost in terms of power and value. It's easy for me to recommend it inside a gaming PC like this because the Maingear Zero Ruby I use in my couch setup uses that GPU. There's a lot of versatility on offer with the 4070 Super, which, if you're using for a 1440p display, will boost out great numbers (especially with the help of DLSS). If you're aiming for 4K, there's plenty of room for achieving 60fps and above once you fiddle around with settings.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The big question, in my opinion, isn't whether the 4070 Super is worth buying over the likes of an RTX 4060 or 60 Ti PC, but whether you should wait until Black Friday. Black Friday gaming PC deals will no doubt bring the whole suite of 40 Series GPUs inside prebuilt machines down to cheaper levels, but since this deal is actually one that's hung around since Prime Day, I think it's clear it's still a good opportunity to buy on the cheap.

Waiting until Black Friday might see an extra $100 or so come off if we're really lucky, but at this price, you're getting a ready-made gaming PC that has a lot of futureproofing thanks to the other parts inside it.

If you're shopping for other deals this season, check out Black Friday Meta Quest deals, Black Friday Xbox deals, and Black Friday SSD deals.