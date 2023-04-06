Guillermo del Toro spotted in Scotland scouting locations for new film

Legendary Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro has been location scouting in Scotland for a new production.

The Mexican filmmaker took to social media this week to share a selfie of himself in Edinburgh stood in St Andrew Square with the Scott Monument spotted in the background. Alongside the picture he tweeted "scouting for locations... day four", then sharing a second image of himself stood next to Guy Davis, an artist who is a frequent collaborator of Del Toro's. The pair previously worked together on films Crimson Peak and Pacific Rim, as well as TV show The Strain.

Scouting for Locations… Day 4 pic.twitter.com/qiAEy8CjOPApril 5, 2023

As for which project del Toro is currently location scouting for, it is likely to be his next film which is a live-action adaptation of Mary Shelley's beloved novel Frankenstein. According to Deadline, that movie will feature a star-studded cast including Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth. Del Toro is set to write and direct the project which has long been something he has wanted to make. It is currently unknown who will portray Doctor Frankenstein or his creature, but it is believed that Goth will play the doctor's love interest.

(Image credit: Netflix)

This all comes shortly after the success of his stop-motion animation Pinocchio which was a hit with the critics and audiences on Netflix, also recently taking home Best Animated Feature at the Oscars. Del Toro previously won Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture for The Shape Of Water.

We can't wait to see his take on Frankenstein.