Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio has finally arrived on Netflix – and viewers are already gushing over it

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio only landed on Netflix this morning (December 9), but several subscribers have already taken to social media to gush about the new movie. On Twitter, the animation is being described by viewers as "haunting", "beautiful", and "incredible", while many have insisted everyone watch it as soon as they get the chance.



Starring the voice talents of Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, David Bradley, Finn Wolfhard, and Gregory Mann as the titular puppet, the film – which was co-helmed by Mark Gustafson – follows the classic story: Geppetto, an elderly Italian carpenter, wishes for a wooden marionette he makes to come alive. As with other adaptations of the Carlo Collodi's 1883 novel, Geppetto's dream comes true, which leads to Pinocchio embarking on a dark and dazzling adventure.

"#GuillermoDelToro #Pinocchio is a riveting, majestic, whimsical telling of the classic story. Stunning directing with signature Guillermo production built around heartfelt, meaningful themes," one fan wrote online (opens in new tab). "The score is astoundingly emotive. This goes beyond animation. This is great cinema."

"Finally got to watch Pinocchio and got to say, I absolutely loved it! Very powerful and poetic retelling of the classic tale of Pinocchio. Full of heart," tweeted another (opens in new tab).

"Guillermo del toro's Pinocchio is in the league of great stop motion animated films. Visually striking, dark, twisted, funny, and poignant. marvelous film. One of the year's best," said a third (opens in new tab).

"One of the best movies of the year has just been released on Netflix. I implore you to have tissues while watching Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio," one more added (opens in new tab), while a fifth confessed (opens in new tab): "I implore you to check out Guillermo del Toro's PINOCCHIO on Netflix. It's a lovely father-son story, and a great contemplation of grief. It also made me cry!"

Check out some more reactions below...

Hi. Watch Guilermo's Pinocchio. It's a visually stunning, heartfelt, and extremely complex and captivating watch that has an amazing depiction of fascist Italy that pulls very little punches, and is the most relatable Pinocchio has ever been as a character.December 9, 2022 See more

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is truly a masterpiece of art, wonderful stop-motion film with full of warmth hearts and emotions. this classic tale hits my soul on a different level. #PinocchioMovie pic.twitter.com/ozumTZR8eBDecember 9, 2022 See more

Of course, GDT's Pinocchio is dark, gorgeous, and absolutely wonderful.December 9, 2022 See more

I’m 20 minutes in and I’m already ready to declare Pinocchio the winner of Best Animated Picture at the Oscars. What @RealGDT and crew have done with this appears to be an absolutely stunning achievement in animation. Congrats to GDT, @netflix, and everyone involved.December 9, 2022 See more

wow Pinocchio just wrecked meDecember 9, 2022 See more

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is out today on Netflix! Highly highly recommended! A triumph for stop motion animation, really good songs and music, immaculate writing and story, and gorgeous visuals. Please do watch it if you're at all interested.December 9, 2022 See more

I want you all watching Pinocchio NOWDecember 9, 2022 See more

