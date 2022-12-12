Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is taking Netflix by storm

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is a hit with Netflix viewers as well as critics – the movie has shot up the platform's rankings since its release on December 9.

"#1 NETFLIX movie in the world!!!" the director tweeted (opens in new tab) over the weekend, attaching a screenshot of the website FlixPatrol (opens in new tab), which monitors the rankings of movies and TV shows on streaming platforms.

According to the site, the film takes the number one spot ahead of other recent releases like Norwegian monster movie Troll and period romance Lady Chatterley's Lover. Pinocchio is currently number one on Netflix's movie chart in countries including the UK, Mexico, the Philippines, South Africa, and Belgium.

Set in Italy during the rise of fascism in the '30s, del Toro has reportedly wanted to bring the story of Pinocchio to the screen for around 15 years. He's co-directing with Mark Gustafson, who previously worked on Wes Anderson's stop-motion adaptation of Fantastic Mr. Fox.

The star-studded voice cast of the stop-motion movie includes Gregory Mann as the titular wooden puppet, Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, and David Bradley as Pinocchio's father Geppetto, along with Tilda Swinton, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, and Finn Wolfhard.

It has a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, with a rating of 98% on the review aggregator site. "If the art of making movies resembles magic, this is one of its greatest incantations," wrote critic Carlos Aguilar in his review for RogerEbert.com (opens in new tab), while IndieWire (opens in new tab)'s Rafael Motamayor says the film is a "classic tale given new life with exquisite craftsmanship and a poignant story of rebellion."

