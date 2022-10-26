Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will bring Michael Rooker back as Yondu

He’s back, y’all. Despite being killed off during the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Michael Rooker’s Yondu is in line for a return during the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

While details of Yondu’s appearance are being kept under wraps for the time being – it is Christmas, after all – Rooker is officially part of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special cast list that includes Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, and Kevin Bacon

While we shouldn’t expect Yondu to be alive and kicking, his presence in some way, shape, or form could act as a gift to Star-Lord. As the debut trailer has already shown, Chris Pratt’s swaggering hero is desperately in need of some Christmas cheer with Gamora still being gone. And Kevin Bacon might not be enough.

The Holiday Special will be followed in 2023 by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The threequel, set for release on May 5, marks the last time we’ll see this iteration of the Guardians according to director James Gunn. Drax actor Dave Bautista has already said goodbye to the role, while Gunn has also paid tribute to the cast and crew on social media.

Gunn, meanwhile, is set to begin his surprise new role as co-CEO of the newly-created DC Studios. He’ll run the operation alongside producer Peter Safran according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is streaming on Disney Plus starting November 25.