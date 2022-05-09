James Gunn pays tribute to cast and crew as Guardians 3 wraps filming

By published

It's goodbye to Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy
(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

Director James Gunn has revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has wrapped filming. In a series of posts on social media, Gunn also paid tribute to the cast and crew of the franchise.

Taking to Twitter, Gunn said, "After over 100 days of shooting & over 3000 shots, this is the slate for the final shot of [Guardians 3], presented to me by the camera crew. It was an easy shot of Rocket seated, 1st with Sean Gunn, & then nothing there, & took everything in me not to break down sobbing on the spot."

See more

Gunn added, "The majority of the last ten years of my life have been spent working on & thinking about the Guardians. I still have a long road ahead of me with VFX & editing, but it was still momentous to me."

While also mentioning his "love" for the cast and crew, Gunn added to the end of an era feeling on social media in a reply to a fan, saying, "This is the end of this story & of this team."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set for release on May 5, 2023. Next up for Star-Lord and the team, though, is an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. The first trailer for the Thor-quel has revealed that the God of Thunder is teaming up with his old pals for a new adventure – with a new Thor (played by Natalie Portman) in tow.

For more on the MCU’s future plans, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4 and the whole host of new Marvel TV shows on the way. 

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.