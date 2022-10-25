Kevin Bacon gets kidnapped in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer

The trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is here – and it includes a surprise cameo from none other than Kevin Bacon.

Director James Gunn shared the trailer to his personal Twitter account (opens in new tab) today with the caption "Our Holiday gift to you." The brief clip sees Kraglin, Rocket, Mantis, Drax, Nebula, and Groot discuss the upcoming Christmas holiday – and Mantis decides that it's the perfect occasion to try and cheer up Peter, aka Star-Lord, who is depressed over Gamora's absence. Hijinx ensue, and Drax and Mantis end up breaking into Kevin Bacon's house in order to secure him as a present.

The TV special, which concludes Marvel Phase 4, is part of MCU canon and is set between the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"There will be a soundtrack yes, including original music," Gunn previously mentioned of the special on Twitter (opens in new tab). "It's a TV Special (not a feature-length film) on Disney Plus. It's part of MCU canon, & contains some important new elements in the Guardians’ story."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated for a May 5, 2023 release, making it the 2nd film of Marvel's Phase 5. The third installment will introduce us to Will Poulter's Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to hit Disney Plus on November 25, 2022.

