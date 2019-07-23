GTA Online Casino Chips: How to get them, and what are the best games to play

If you've been following the news this week then you'll know that the Diamond Casino & Resort is now finally open, but if you want to do anything in there then you're going to need some GTA Online casino chips to play with. This is a new currency introduced to coincide with the grand opening of the GTA Online casino, to separate out the new gambling element of the game from the existing GTA$ that you can purchase for real money. If you want to get on board with the latest addition to GTA Online, then we're here to show you how to get GTA Online casino chips and what you can spend them on.

Where can I get GTA Online Casino Chips?

When you first arrive in the casino, you'll get the option to purchase a Standard Membership from the Guest Services desk near the entrance or by following the on-screen prompt, which costs GTA$500 but gives you 5000 GTA Online casino chips to get started. Additional chips can be obtained from the Cashier Services booth on the casino floor, which also awards a visitor bonus per day this is currently set to 1000 free chips. GTA Online casino chips are acquired by exchanging GTA$ with the cashier at a rate of 1 chip = GTA$1, and this was initially capped at a maximum of 20,000 chips in total per in-game day, which is 48 minutes in real time.

When we purchased a GTA Online casino Penthouse and became a VIP, the maximum number of chips we could exchange became 50,000 but once again this cap is enforced every in-game day to stop any more chips from being purchased. This is done to ensure players aren't spending too much real money on the virtual gambling activities – even using the worst value GTA Online Shark Card available, exchanging the maximum GTA$50,000 for chips is only a rough equivalent of $1.50 / £1.00 so won't break the bank.

GTA Online Casino Lucky Wheel

The Lucky Wheel sits on the casino floor near Cashier Services, and once per day you can give it a spin to win a random prize. As well as additional GTA Online casino chips, you could win GTA$ or RP, clothing items, or the star prize of the podium vehicle being displayed nearby. The following prizes are available, along with the odds of winning them:

Podium Vehicle: 1 in 20

Vehicle Discount: 1 in 20

Mystery: 1 in 20

Clothing: 4 in 20

Chips: 4 in 20

Cash: 4 in 20

RP: 5 in 20

GTA Online Casino Slot Machines

You'll find slot machines dotted all around the casino floor, which are mainly themed around entertainment shows in the GTA world such as Impotent Rage and Republican Space Rangers. These have minimum bets ranging from 5 to 500 chips, which can be increased to a maximum bet of five times that amount, and offer a 98.7% payout to players. There's absolutely no skill involved in these games, so once you've set you bet level all you need to do is keep cranking the one-armed bandit and hope for the best.

GTA Online Casino Inside Track

At the Inside Track you can bet on virtual horse races, either in a Single Event where only you are playing, or in the Main Event that runs every 5 minutes where you gamble with other players in your session, and the collective results are shown on the main screen after the race. Either way, you pick a horse and place your bet from one of the terminals, with the potential payout displayed if your nag comes in first. The lower the odds, the more likely the horse is to win but the payout will be smaller, and with no previous form to go on this is all complete guesswork so you might as well pick the horse with the best name.

GTA Online Casino Roulette

This is your standard roulette table set up, though it does use the American style layout with both a 0 and 00 to tip the odds slightly in the casino's favour. You can place bets on individual numbers, red or black, odd or even, or a range of outcomes by putting your chips on the lines between numbers or at the ends of rows. You can place a maximum of 10 individual bets if you want to cover the spread, up to the maximum bet for the table.

GTA Online Casino Three Card Poker

Three Card Poker is probably the most complex of the table games available in the casino, as there are two types of bet you can play per hand dealt. The first is the Ante bet, where you go head to head with the Dealer to try and beat their hand. After seeing your cards, you can either fold or add a Play bet equal to your Ante bet to see the Dealer's cards and determine who won. The second is the Pair Plus bet, which is a side bet that your hand will include a pair or better, with payouts based on the quality of your hand. You can choose to play either or both of those bets for each hand, so it's worth experimenting to see which approach you prefer.

GTA Online Casino Blackjack

Casino table games wouldn't be complete without the staple Blackjack, which most players will easily recognise and know how to play. Try to get as close to 21 as possible with your cards, without going bust by exceeding that total, then stand and hope the Dealer either goes bust themselves or stands on a lower total – the Dealer must stand on 17 or above. The usual options are available to initially split your hand if your first two cards are the same, or double down to double your bet and just receive one more card, though you cannot buy insurance if the Dealer's face up card is an ace.

What else can I spend my GTA Online casino chips on?

As well as playing the various table games and other gambling pursuits detailed above, you can also spend your GTA Online casino chips in the Casino Store. Here you can buy various outfits and accessories to show off your new-found status, or decorate your Penthouse suite with fancy artwork once you've become a VIP member and moved in. All of the items in the Casino Store are exclusive and can only be purchased with chips, so you know you're joining an elite group by adding them to your collection.

