Grab a cheap gaming monitor: the Alienware 2720HF is at its lowest ever price right now

If you really want to get the most out of your gaming experience, then snapping up a cheap gaming monitor deal is a surefire way to increase your chances of doing so. And those on the lookout for a new gaming display - and who don't want to shell out on the most expensive models - should look no further than here, because these deals are delicious: one Alienware monitor is at its lowest ever price of around $350, and an alternative ASUS panel is down to a very impulse-purchase-worthy $249 too.

First off, you can have serious confidence in Alienware monitors as there are a couple sitting happily in our guide to the best gaming monitors. This particular one is the AW2720HF model. It has all that Alienware quality by default and some seriously good good gaming specs within too. In particular, its combination of a refresh rate of up to 240Hz, a 1ms response time, and FreeSync compatibility means it will give you some of the smoothest images and pictures you can possibly get without having to spend the extra bucks on a G-Sync model. It's an IPS which will give you excellent quality as well, vividness, and really punchy pictures from multiple angles on its 27-inch panel with a 1080p resolution. It can be yours for $349.99 - an incredibly competitive price and a great one to liven up your January.

Remember, gaming monitors are now incredibly versatile beasts, not just for PC gamers. Increasingly, they'll do a great job with a console and are perfect for those who have a multi device setup at home, and will, naturally, serve you well with day to day computer tasks as well.

Cheap gaming monitor deals now

If you fancy keeping it rigidly below the $300 mark, you can do so right now to. The ASUS VG278Q is also on offer: it is a 27-inch 1080p TN panel too with a refresh rate of up to 240Hz and a 1ms response time, and features G-Sync not FreeSync. So there's a bit of a trade-off with panel type and FreeSync vs G-Sync, but it combines with the above Alienware set to offer two great options whatever your needs might be. The ASUS VG278Q is down to just $239, which is the lowest it's been for a little while.

Of course you'll need to make sure you've got one of the best machines going for your brand new gaming monitor, be it one of the best gaming PCs or even best gaming laptops. But, as mentioned above, such are the quality and versatility of gaming monitors, they are equally great companions for consoles, so check out the best PS4 Pro deals and best Xbox One X deals to get the most out of your shiny new screen.

Or, if you're in the market for another screen for your living space, check out our rundown on the best gaming TVs money can buy.