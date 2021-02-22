Get the best gaming TV for its lowest ever price right now and save $650

As gaming TV deals go, this is by far the best we've ever seen: you can get the best gaming TV of the moment for its lowest ever price right now at Amazon.

Not only the best gaming television, but it's also actually our top pick for best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X and it is by far and away the most popular high-end OLED TV of recent months - being right in line with the Xbox Series X and PS5. Today, you can save a total of $650 off its price at Amazon, and get it for the lowly (relatively speaking) $1,349.99.

LOWWEST EVER PRICE - LG 55-inch CX OLED 4K TV | $2,000 $1,349.99 at Amazon

If you've picked up a new console or have been doing some upgrading recently, you may well be making the step up to 'proper' 4K for the first time and it pays to increase your budget where possible to get a little more quality. Thankfully, you don't even have to come close to breaking the bank for what you get here thanks to this Amazon price and coupon discount.

The LG OLED CX range is a gamer's paradise, too. With 4K and 120fps potential on this HDMI 2.1-enabled TV, you'll essentially be getting the best quality panel and tech that money can currently buy right now - particularly in terms of a companion to your new-gen console - or in preparation for one's arrival. If you've been lucky enough to buy a PS5 or buy Xbox Series X stock when it's come available then getting a swanky new TV in the mix also makes sense, right?

LG 55-inch Class CX Series OLED 4K TV | $2,000 $1,349.99 at Amazon

Remember to tick the coupon box to get this price.

The CX Series is one of the best TVs going. Period. For gaming or entertainment this is the new standard, and having a total of $650 off means it's at its most affordable ever and shouldn't be overlooked.

View Deal

The OLED screen is undeniably the Class CX Series' biggest selling point. With a clear, crisp picture and awe-inspiring color, binging shows both new and old will feel like a completely fresh experience thanks to the attention-to-detail and sheer amount that pops on the 65-inch screen. It's a big TV, to be sure, but not one that completely dominates a room; the slender, thin screen will fit into most entertainment set-ups without being distracting. Plus, with it being one of 2020's best TVs, it's futureproofed so that you can watch, stream, and play in comfort.

If you prefer your gaming screens even bigger then you need one of the best projectors for PS5 and Xbox Series X or one of the best 4K projectors. For an extra immersive experience, be sure to check out our guides to the best PS5 headsets and best Xbox Series X headsets too.

If you're after something extra to watch on your new TV, then check out the latest HBO Max prices and Disney Plus bundles.