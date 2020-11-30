Get an Nvidia RTX 3080 with these pre-built gaming PC offers

The Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card has become the white whale of 2020, proving harder to get a hold of than the Xbox Series X and PS5. But, there's a way to get a slice of the top of the range Nvidia graphics card range by buying a brand new desktop gaming PC. Whether you're looking to upgrade or make the move to gaming PC, there are plenty of great options available, and that's because, much like for anything else, the Cyber Monday gaming PC deals are a fantastic time to get a serious saving.

Regardless of which side of the pond you're on, there are some fantastic Nvidia RTX 30-series

Anyway, Whether you're in the US or UK there are some seriously high-end gaming PCs on offer right now, which will give you (almost) immediate access to the best quality gaming you can buy right now.

For US readers, we've got the Alienware Aurora R11 with an RTX 3080. You'll need to go to the configuration page and pick the RTX 3080, then add your EXTRA50 discount code.

Alienware Aurora R11 | $2439.99 $2,391.19 at Dell

A high price, but for the highest-grade tech. A 10th-generation Intel i7 processor, RTX 3080 graphics card, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD boot drive, and 1TB SATA storage.View Deal

NZXT BLD Series: 10% off at NZXT

NZXT has 10% off the full range of its RTX 3000 range gaming BLD series PCs, so get in there quick while stocks last. View Deal

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC, Intel Core i7, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM: $1,499 $1,449.99 at Newegg

It might only be $50 off, but is a very good deal on an RTX 3070 build with solid specs. View Deal

For our friends in Blighty, you're looking at two options from our old pal Currys. Both of these pre-built PCs are surprisingly affordable, and although one has the slightly less powerful RTX 3070 GPU, they're still offering fantastic gaming rigs at seriously competitive prices. The 3070 build is particularly intriguing when the card on its own goes for around £600 on its own in the UK.

PC Specialist Vortex gaming PC | £1299 at Currys

Offering that RTX 3070 at a fantastic entry point, this PC Specialist desktop also comes with a 10th-generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 2TB HDD storage, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

PC Specialist Vortex XR gaming PC | £1999 at Currys

Arriving with the 10GB RTX 3080 graphics card, this Vortex XR also comes with a 10th-generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, and 2TB HDD storage, meaning you're more than prepared for gaming on ultra.

View Deal

Novatech Reign Vanguard MKI: £2,499 at Novatech



This model comes with an AMD 7 5800X, 16GB RAM, water cooling, 2TB hard drive and 500GB SSD, plus a powerful RTX 3080. If you're after an RTX 3080 in the UK, this may be your best bet at the moment.

View Deal

Novatech Reign Vanguard MKIII: £3,599 at Novatech

This price might make your eyes water, but this is seriously a top of the line PC. The best you can probably buy right now, so one heck of a gaming PC rig. You get the RTX 3090, Intel i9 CPU, 32GB RAM, View Deal

Of course, we'll be rounding up all the best Black Friday gaming deals we've found across the internet, and the best Black Friday gaming laptop offers as they come in hot and smokin'.