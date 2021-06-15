Every Genshin Impact mural location in Dodoland to earn Primogems and other rewards

Wondering where are Genshin Impact murals? Then you're ready for another quest. If you thought you were done after finding the Echoing Conch locations, you were mistaken: Genshin Impact 1.6 will also send you on a search for Genshin Impact murals. There are five mural locations in Dodoland, and finding all of them will get you Primogems and other rewards.

The mural search can be a bit tiring as they don’t show up on the map. They can be anywhere in the Dodoland Golden Apple Archipelago… So, to save you some precious time, here’s how you solve the Other Side of Isle and Sea mural location quest in Genshin Impact 1.6.

How to find Genshin Impact murals in Genshin Impact 1.6

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The Genshin Impact murals in Dodoland are part of the Genshin Impact 1.6 event quest called ‘The Other Side of Isle and Sea’. You need to find five murals to complete the quest and get the Primogems, Hero’s Wit, and weapon enhancement rewards. The quest starts automatically after you find the first mural (the order doesn’t matter). Genshin Impact mural locations won’t show on the map, but we’re here to point you in the right direction.

Note that the murals become available after reaching Midsummer Island Adventure Act II. If you’re still in Act I, continue the event questline first to unlock the rest of Dodoland and the mural location puzzle.

Genshin Impact mural location map for Genshin Impact 1.6

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Mural location west of Twinning Isle. You can glide there from the Twining Isle Teleport. No need to climb the rock; the mural can be seen from the beach on the northern side of the island. Mural location on Twinning Isle. There’s a path beneath the rock formation. Defeat the Hilichurls, then find the mural on the wall. Mural location on Minacious Isle. Start from the Minacious Isle Teleport, then glide towards the other large rock on the east side. The mural is just above the grass, between two small bundles of wood. Mural location on Broken Isle. Finding this mural is by far the trickiest. You’ll see a painted wall south of the Broken Isle (accessible from the beach). You need to destroy this using your ‘Wind-Blessed Harpastum’; a special Midsummer Island event weapon. You receive this weapon after completing the Midsummer Island Adventure Act II quest (which you already completed to start the mural search -check your gadgets). This is how you use it: throw the ball against the painted wall (Elemental Skill), then slam it back with a Normal Attack. The wall will eventually break and you’ll find the mural on your right hand. Mural location on the northern isle. Another tricky one: you can’t reach this faraway island when it’s foggy. The mist will only disappear between 10:00 and 14:00 (as described in the ‘A Trip Through Fog and Wind’ event quest). Set the timer to 10 AM and follow the trail from the Twinning Isle using the Waverider. Once there, you’ll see the mural next to some precious chests.

Just fast travel to Mondstadt and talk to the researcher to hear the full story behind the murals and complete The Other Side of Isle and Sea!

How to take pictures of murals in Genshin Impact 1.6

(Image credit: miHoYo)

After you find the first mural in Genshin Impact 1.6, Paimon tells you to take a picture. Do not forget to repeat this every time; just observing a mural without taking a picture doesn’t count. The fastest way to snap a picture in Genshin Impact is by equipping the ‘Kamera’. You can find it under the gadget tab in your bag.

If you don’t have the Kamera yet, just go to your main menu and select ‘take photo’. Although it takes an extra step, this will also work fine. Make sure you’re standing in front of the mural before taking the shot.

