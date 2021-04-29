Where to find all Genshin Impact wood types

Genshin Impact wood is officially a thing, and it's essential to making furniture for your Serenitea Pot. Obviously, the world is absolutely covered in trees, but there are now so many different types of Genshin Impact wood that finding a bunch of the right one can be a challenge.

The good news is that every tree you harvest will refresh after you collect roughly 30 wood (or harvest 10 trees). This means you only need to find about a dozen of one type of tree to make an infinite farming loop. With that in mind, we've highlighted a few areas where you can gather each wood type in bulk.

Where to get cuihua wood in Genshin Impact

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: MiHoYo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: MiHoYo)

Cuihua wood is the hardest to find, so we'll start there. Cuihua trees are easily identified – they're the bushy trees that bear Sunsettia fruit – but they don't really spawn in big forests like the other trees, so you'll really only find them one at a time. The best place we've found to hit multiple cuihua trees is around Starfell Lake in Mondstadt. We've marked eight of them on the map in the image above. By cutting a few other trees along the way, you can repeat this circular cuihua route infinitely.

Where to get fragrant cedar wood in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

Speaking of Starfell Lake: head just south of it and you'll find a giant forest of cedar trees. These trees have dark green leaves and grey-brown trunks, and honestly, there are so many in this particular forest that you can't swing a sword without hitting one.

Where to get birch wood in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

As you may have noticed, you can also get a ton of birch wood around Starfell Lake. Birch trees have black-on-white trunks and bright leaves, and they're among the most plentiful trees in Mondstadt.

Where to get fir wood in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

There's a nice group of fir trees just west of the Valley of Remembrance domain (the one that gives Viridescent Venerer artifacts), which is east of the Dawn Winery in Mondstadt. Fir trees are tall, straight, and needly.

Where to get pine wood in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

Dragonspine is the best place to find pine trees in Genshin Impact. You'll find about a zillion of them by the teleport point near Starglow Cavern. Note that you can also cut the dead pines that don't have any needles on them.

Where to get sandbearer wood in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

Sandbearer trees are common in Liyue, and there's a ton of them east of the Guili Plains teleport point. Sandbearers are windy, gnarly trees with brightly colored leaves. Just note you can't cut the ones with extremely thick trunks.

Where to get bamboo segments in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: MiHoYo)

Bamboo is far and away the easiest Genshin Impact wood to stockpile. Teleport to the point west of Wuwang Hill, just along the coast, and swing away. There's also a ton in Qingce Village, but I prefer the point west of Wuwang Hill because it also has lots of bamboo shoots to collect.

