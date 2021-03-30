Hearing any strange noises around Teyvat? Perhaps it’s other players trying out their new Genshin Impact Windsong Lyre, the first ever playable instrument added to Genshin Impact. Yes, you heard that right; from now on, you can surprise (or torture) yourself and other players with music from your own lyre!

The Genshin Impact Windsong Lyre is a reward from the Windblume Festival. It was unlocked on March 28 and can be obtained until April 5th (the event shop remains open until April 12), so make sure you don’t miss it. Here’s how to play the Windsong Lyre and how to get it as quickly as possible.

What is the Genshin Impact Windsong Lyre?

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Before you spend your hard-earned Windblume festival currencies on the Genshin Impact Windsong Lyre, do remember that this item is meant to be a fun gadget rather than a practical one. It will not level your characters any faster, but it can be fun to give other Genshin Impact players a free concert.

If you like the idea of having an instrument, then this may be your only chance for a while. Perhaps miHoYo will add more instruments to Genshin Impact in future updates, but Windsong Lyre is currently the only one available.

How to get the Genshin Impact Windsong Lyre

(Image credit: miHoYo)

You can buy the Genshin Impact Windsong Lyre with 280 Festive Tour Tickets, one of the Windblume Festival event currencies. If you don’t have enough Festive Tour Tickets yet, you can get more by participating in the Festive Challenges (on the Windblume Festival main event page). The Festive Challenges are divided over three categories: Bullseye Balloons, Floral Freefall, and Ballads of Breeze.

However, there is an additional requirement that needs to be met before you can buy the Windsong Lyre: you must beat every Ballads of Breeze challenge on normal difficulty. For this alone, you will be rewarded with 400 Festive Tour tickets, which is more than enough to buy your instrument.

So, if you’re mainly interested in getting the Windsong Lyre as fast as possible, you only have to complete the Ballads of Breeze challenges on the lowest difficulty.

How to play the Genshin Impact Windsong Lyre in Ballads of Breeze

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Ballads of Breeze has four tracks. The idea is the same for every track; you will see ‘Rhythm Rings’ (circles) appearing around the buttons, and they will slowly shrink. When a Rhythm Ring aligns perfectly with the button, you must click it.

As you hit more correct notes without fail, you will build up combos. The current combo bonus is displayed on top of the screen. Missing a note will reset the combo bonus to zero. If you miss a few notes, consider hitting the pause button in the top right of the screen to regain your focus.

You can also try the Hard and Pro modes for additional rewards, but keep in mind that this is not a requirement to get the Genshin Impact Windsong Lyre.

How to buy and equip the Genshin Impact Windsong Lyre

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Once you got the 280 Festive Tour Tickets, it’s time to open the Event Shop on the Windblume Festival main event page. You should see the Genshin Impact Windsong Lyre right away.

To equip the instrument, open your inventory and go to the gadget tab. Click on the Windsong Lyre and then ‘equip’. Leave the menu and press Z to start playing.

How to play songs on the Genshin Impact Windsong Lyre

(Image credit: miHoYo)

As you will notice, the Ganshin Impact Windsong Lyre plays very differently from the one in the Ballads of Breeze challenge. Instead of the buttons in the middle of the screen, you will find a do-re-mi-fa-so-la-ti scale from left to right, with the top row having a higher tone than the lower ones. It’s enough to let you cover any song you want.

If you don’t have the ambition to become Teyvat’s greatest composer but you do want to impress your friends with your awesome lyre-playing skills, search the Genshin Impact forums for some Windsong Lyre sheet music. You can also search for YouTube videos to find playable songs. It will still require a bit of practice, but if you memorize the correct buttons and press them in the right order at the right time, you’ll soon be a better bard than Venti.

Time to grab that lyre and rickroll Paimon!