It's Wildcard Wishlist time! Here are the games we want to see at Summer Game Fest but we're prepared to clown over

Developer: CD Projekt Red

It's been more than three years since Cyberpunk 2077, nine months since Phantom Liberty, and CD Projekt has been gradually moving people over onto The Witcher 4 for a long time now. I'm not expecting some kind of imminent release date - the new saga hasn't even entered full-scale production yet - but I can only look at that picture of a mysterious medallion in the snow for so long. And I have so many questions that even one teeny cinematic trailer might help answer: Where on the continent is it set? How does it handle The Witcher 3's multiple endings? Will we play as Ciri? And is that a new Witcher school being teased?

Perhaps I'm being a little too hopeful. Perhaps The Witcher 4 is still a little too far away to show up this year. According to CDPR CEO Adam Kicinski, 2025 is about the earliest we could have hoped for a new Witcher game, and it seems pretty likely that that date isn't one the developer is actively targeting. But if I cross my fingers for a 2026 release, a 2024 reveal doesn't seem too outlandish - Cyberpunk 2077 launched in 2020, but got its first trailer at E3 2018. The Witcher 3 arrived in 2015, but its major reveal event was E3 2015. Perhaps I've got at least another year to wait, but I have a good feeling that this could be the year.