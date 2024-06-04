Following a year of memorable RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, these upcoming RPGs just might make Summer Game Fest for me

It's no exaggeration to say that 2023 was the year of RPGs. From the likes of Baldur's Gate 3 to Cyberpunk Punk 2077 Phantom Liberty , Starfield , Final Fantasy 16 , and a helping of delightful indies such as In Stars and Time , Thirsty Suitors , and Cassette Beasts , role-playing fans (like myself) had no shortage of memorable experiences to dive into. But there's still more yet to come, and there's no helping my excitement for the RPGs we may get to see during the Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule .

With so many game publishers set to appear during the showcase , my mind is already running wild, and my sense of anticipation about what awaits us in the world of RPGs is only intensifying. With ones that look set to be a sure fire bet, to a few picks I'm hoping to manifest by including them here, I can't help predicting what we may see during the Summer Game Fest event. So, if RPGs make your heart sing and you're just as excited as I am about the new games we have to look forward to in the genre, join me as I wax lyrical about the RPGs I'm hoping to see more of.

Dragon Age Dreadwolf

(Image credit: EA)

It still feels unreal to me that BioWare has promised a "full reveal" of Dragon Age Dreadwolf this summer, but that's exactly what happened last year. With an announcement during Dragon Age Day in December 2023 , we got a teaser and the announcement that we'll at long last see the next installment in the fantasy RPG series this year. If you visit the official website for the game, you can even see "full reveal Summer 2024" reiterated in the top left corner, which just adds to my excitement. As a longtime fan of the adventures in Thedas, I've been waiting almost 10 years for this RPG, so you better believe it will have my full attention whenever it's revealed. So far, we really don't know all that much about the game beyond Solas' involvement and teases of new locations, but it looks like we'll finally get a better picture of what's in store soon. Sweet Maker, I can't wait.

Avowed

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

As one of the biggest upcoming Xbox Series X games on the horizon, I reckon we could see Avowed give us another showing during the Xbox Games Showcase this year. After showing off the magical combat of the first-person adventure earlier this year, perhaps we'll learn more about other sides of the RPG . I would personally love to get a better idea of the companions that we're set to meet in the fantasy world of Eora in the Pillars of Eternity universe. We've also gotten to see an example of a side quest in the past, but it would also be great to get a better sense of how choices and consequences will impact us - since that's also set to be a big focus . Regardless, I would be happy to see Obsidian show off more of the Avowed, and it feels like a safe bet given that it's currently got a Fall 2024 launch window - getting an official date would be the cherry on top.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has officially revealed that we can expect to see more of Assassin's Creed Shadows during the Ubisoft Forward showcase. What we'll get to see remains to be seen, but after getting our first official look in May with a trailer and follow up video that shed more light on dual protagonists Yasuke and Naoe, I can't contain my excitement about the prospect of seeing more. Set in Japan, both lead characters are said to have different strengths that lean into action and stealth respectively. I'm eager to learn more about how we can play around with combat when it arrives this November, but I'm also very curious to see more of the story and world setting. Whatever ends up being shown, I'm hopeful it will just cement the next Assassin's Creed installment among my most anticipated RPGs of the year .

Vampire the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

(Image credit: Paradox Intertactive)

While this pick is a little unlikely and may require some powerful summoning power to materialize, I would absolutely love to see an update on Vampire the Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 . It feels like it's been ramping up towards something since development switched over to The Chinese Room, with some gameplay earlier this year and steady droplets of information about the clans. But given that an extended look did already come our way, and publisher Paradox Interactive don't appear to be among the Summer Game Fest partners lineup, I wouldn't stake my life on it. Still, I'm eager to sink my teeth into a game where I can role-play as a vampire, and given how memorable the first game was, I can still live in hope that it pops up.

GreedFall 2

(Image credit: Spiders)

Another RPG that could very well make a showing is Greedfall 2: The Dying World. Developer Spiders' follow-up to the 2019 adventure begins three years before the events of the first, where you'll once again be able to create your own customizable character and explore new areas with a fresh roster of allies. Greedfall was a little rough around the edges, and didn't always land for me, but it did feel like a throwback to old school RPGs, and I'm curious to know how the second game shakes out. Perhaps we'll see more of Greedfall 2 soon - and maybe even get a release date?

The Wayward Realms

(Image credit: OnceLost Games)

It feels a little outside of the realms of possibility that we'll actually see anything Elder Scrolls 6 -shaped during Summer Game Fest, but there is another upcoming RPG from veteran Elder Scrolls leads that I would be keen to see more of this year: The Wayward Realms. There's currently no evidence to suggest that it will make an appearance, but again, I'm all about wishful thinking, here. Coming from developer Once Lost Games under the direction of of Ted Peterson and Julian LeFay who worked on Daggerfall and Elder Scrolls Arena, The Wayward Realms is described as a "grand RPG" in a new fantasy open-world full of orks, elves, humans, dwarves, and more, with choice and consequence at the forefront. It certainly has a lot of ingredients that speak to me. And with a helping of indie showcases, maybe we'll see it pop up.

