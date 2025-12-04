Creative Assembly confirms that a new Total War game will be revealed at The Game Awards 2025

Creative Assembly and Sega have spent the last few months celebrating 25 years of Total War, a massive milestone for the iconic strategy series. To cap it all off, the developer hosted a 25th Anniversary Showcase on December 4, which it used to unveil a new game engine, a suite of new content for Total War: Warhammer 3, and the reveal of Total War: Medieval 3. But it would appear that the studio has more to share in the near future.

Alongside its work on Medieval 3 and Warhammer 3, Creative Assembly has confirmed that it has a third Total War game in development – and that it's going to be revealed at The Game Awards on December 11.

While details are still light on the ground, the studio has teased that the announcement will mark "Total War's next major release" and that it "represents one of the most ambitious projects in the franchise's history, marking the beginning of an exciting new era."

There's no word yet on what this new Total War game may be. There were rumors last year that Creative Assembly was working on a Total War: Star Wars game, although these claims were never substantiated. Thankfully, with the Game Awards little over a week away, we aren't going to be waiting long for more details of whatever this mystery project is.

Whatever's next for Total War, you'd have to expect it to be a disappointment if it's anything less than one of the best strategy games on the market. For more from the show, check out everything announced at the Total War 25th Anniversary Showcase, and dive into our big interview with the Total War devs.