Creative Assembly confirms that a new Total War game will be revealed at The Game Awards 2025

Could this be the rumored Star Wars game?

Creative Assembly and Sega have spent the last few months celebrating 25 years of Total War, a massive milestone for the iconic strategy series. To cap it all off, the developer hosted a 25th Anniversary Showcase on December 4, which it used to unveil a new game engine, a suite of new content for Total War: Warhammer 3, and the reveal of Total War: Medieval 3. But it would appear that the studio has more to share in the near future.

Alongside its work on Medieval 3 and Warhammer 3, Creative Assembly has confirmed that it has a third Total War game in development – and that it's going to be revealed at The Game Awards on December 11.

