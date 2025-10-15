The Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment pre-order gift is pretty dull, but the Zelda nerd in me wants it anyway

Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment pre-orders are primed and ready to go. While there's less than a month away from release, you still have plenty of time to grab the upcoming Switch 2 game before its November 6 release date.

The Legend of Zelda game is a Switch 2 exclusive, so there's less confusion over which version to buy this time around. And if you're desperate for its pre-order bonus, your options are also pretty straightforward. The latest game in the Hyrule Warriors series comes with a free Age of Imprisonment notebook, but only if you manage to grab a pre-order for £66.99 at Nintendo and only in the UK.

US: Pre-order Age of Imprisonment | $69 at Amazon

UK: Pre-order Age of Imprisonment + Notebook | £66.99 at Nintendo

If you got your Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment pre-order in before the notebook dropped, don't fret. Nintendo announced (via Twitter) that orders will "automatically be upgraded" to include the funky bit of Zelda stationary, which features Ganondorf and Zelda on either side as they appear in the game.

For those of you in the US, there are no pre-order goodies to take advantage of so far. That's a bit of a bummer, but there's a chance that could change closer to launch day. At least the full game is available on the Switch 2 cart if you're going down the physical route, which is better than nothing. Just make sure to play Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom before moving on to this hack 'n' slash adventure so you can remain spoiler-free.

Where to pre-order Age of Imprisonment in the US

Hryule Warriors Age of Imprisonment | $69 at Amazon

You won't get any pre-order bonuses when you pre-order Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment at Amazon, however, you can grab the game for 99cents cheaper than its $69.99 MSRP. Is that minuscule saving isn't enough, if you have a Prime membership, you can take advantage of speedy delivery times at least.

Hryule Warriors Age of Imprisonment | $69.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has yet to provide any extra goodies when you pre-order Age of Imprisonment on the Switch 2. However, you can still take advantage of the retailer's speedy delivery to ensure you get it on November 6, 2025 which is better than nothing.

Hryule Warriors Age of Imprisonment | $69.99 at GameStop

Just like Amazon and Best Buy, GameStop is also lacking in the pre-order bonus department for Age of Imprisonment. However, if you happen to grab the Switch 2 game along with other items that total up to $79 in your basket, you can at least get access to free shipping.

Where to pre-order Age of Imprisonment in the UK

Hryule Warriors Age of Imprisonment | £66.99 at Nintendo UK

Nintendo UK seems to have the exclusive when it comes to Age of Imprisonment pre-order bonuses. If you pre-order the game directly from Nintendo, you'll get a themed notebook packaged in with your order. Better yet, even if you pre-ordered your copy long before the notebook was announced, Nintendo will still provide one while stocks last.

Hryule Warriors Age of Imprisonment | £56.95 at Amazon

Amazon doesn't have that pre-order bonus notebook like Nintendo UK, however, it is one of the cheapest options for buying the brand-new Switch 2 Zelda title. If you pre-order Age of Imprisonment from Amazon, you can save £10 off its £66.99 MSRP. With that amount of cash, you could buy yourself multiple notebooks!

Hryule Warriors Age of Imprisonment | £56.85 at ShopTo

Again, there's no pre-order goodies to be found at ShopTo, however you can at least grab the new Zelda game for a much lower price than its MSRP. Just like Amazon the retailer has the Switch 2 game available to pre-order for just £56.85, which is £10 less than its MSRP, and even 10p less than Amazon too.

Age of Imprisonment FAQ

(Image credit: Nintendo)

When is the Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment release date? Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment will release on November 6, 2025.

Is Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment available on the original Switch? Hryule Warriors Age of Imprisonment is a Switch 2 exclusive so there is not a version available on the original Switch handheld.

Is Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment a game-key card on the Switch 2? Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment is not a game-key card, and the full game is available on the Switch 2 cartridge.

How big is the file size for Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment? Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment requires a huge 44.9 GB worth of storage space on the Switch 2, if you opt for a digital copy of the game.

We're also rounding up the best Switch accessories, including some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras and the best Nintendo Switch microSD Express cards.