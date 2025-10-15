Punch Wall codes will help you to earn more cash, by unlocking potions that double the coins you receive as you smash through any structures that dare to stand in your way. You're going to need to put time in at the various training stations to build up your legs, arms, and body, to give yourself the strength to bash through the increasingly tough structures ahead of you.



Currently all of these promos provide Coins Potion I, which you can then consume to earn twice as many coins for a set period of time while punching through walls in this Roblox experience. That fresh cash can then be spent on new Gloves to increase your power and coin earning speed, as well as Pets that follow you around and buff your training. For all of the details, these are the current codes for Punch Wall and how to redeem them.



If you're searching for rewards with a more general use across all experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes you can add to your account.

All Punch Wall codes

These are the Punch Wall codes that can currently be claimed for rewards:

k25lIkES – 2x Coins Potion I

12K_LiKes – 2x Coins Potion I

5K_lIKes – 2x Coins Potion I

1K_LiKes – 2x Coins Potion I

100liKES – 2x Coins Potion I

NEW – 2x Coins Potion I

There are a number of codes for Punch Wall that are active right now, which can all help to increase your cash balance. Each promo you redeem will add two Coins Potions to your inventory, which you can then activate to receive double Coins for the next five minutes. These can also be stacked to increase the effect for a longer period of time, saving you from having to frequently return to your inventory during a session so you can focus on punching your way through more walls.

How to redeem Punch Wall codes

To redeem Punch Wall codes, you simply need to hit the Cog icon in the top right corner of the screen to bring up the Setting menu. Underneath the Music and SFX sliders is a Code text box, so use that to type in any of the promos before pressing the OK button to claim them. Watch out as codes in Punch Wall are case-sensitive so they must be entered exactly as shown above, which can get confusing when you have a lower case L next to an upper case i – remember that the word is likes in every code and that should help you type the correct letters.

Expired Punch Wall codes

no expired codes

As this is still a relatively new experience, there are no expired Punch Wall codes at the moment. However, it's unlikely that the current promos will stick around forever, so make sure you get them claimed as soon as you can to avoid missing out on any bonuses.

