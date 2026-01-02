Deltarune creator Toby Fox reveals new Chapter 5 dialogue that's already got fans in a frenzy ahead of the RPG's next episode later this year: "Toby what are you doing??"

We don't know exactly when Deltarune Chapter 5 will come out, but developer Toby Fox remains adamant it'll be this year. This update comes accompanied with a brief tease of the possible dialog that has fans ever more excited for the upcoming installment.

"Happy 2026 everybody! Deltarune Chapter 5 is on track to release later this year!" Fox states on Twitter, before giving his little teaser to wet people's already substantial appetites. "The translation is already underway. Here are some lines I took from the translation sheet."

The screenshot contains a number of character lines taken from across the cast spreadsheet. You've got Koody talking about a worm, some action text like "you used the Annoying Dog," a move that's apparently "deployed like an off-brand missile." Some lines from Seam reference the Shadow Crystals and other backstory, while Susie asks about your favorite horror movie.

All very normal video game stuff, really. Discerning players of the previous chapters are having a moment with some of it, though.

"Putting that Seam dialogue front and center on the image because he knows people will go insane over it so why even bothering to pretend to be sneaky about it," says one reply. "Everyone losing it over the shadow crystal stuff and I can't stop thinking about The Way of the Worm," says another.

"TOBY WHAT ARE YOU DOING?? THAT'S SHADOW CRYSTAL LORE??? AND MENTIONING DESS??? SEAM????????" a third calmly writes.

Fox was clear throughout last year – 2025 – that Deltarune Chapter 5 wouldn't make the first half of 2026. Chapters 3 and 4 came out in the summer of 2025, four years after the second chapter. The gaps between installments seem to be getting shorter, and hopefully this post from Fox is a sign all is well behind the scenes.

