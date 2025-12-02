Toby Fox teaches translators the meaning of "caked up" in Deltarune Chapter 5 tease as we eagerly await our big booty worm

Toby Fox has given Deltarune fans a sneak peek at the game's next chapter, including annotated notes for Chapter 5's localizers that suggest we'll be treated to a "caked up" worm.

In a post on Bluesky, Fox shares that he hasn't been working on his winter newsletter as he is focused on annotating notes for Deltarune Chapter 5's translators, who begin work next week. Annotating dialogue is a helpful way to show translators the meaning and nuance of certain phrases in their proper context, as these developers often work without full access to the game.

Now that's Winter, I'm thinking about NEWSLETTER. But I haven't written anything for one yet... Right now, my energy is going towards preparing Chapter 5 for localization. The translation process begins next week. We have extracted all the English text and we are now annotating it. — @tobyfox.undertale.com (@tobyfox.undertale.com.bsky.social) 2025-12-02T12:32:14.914Z

Fox shares two lines of dialogue that will be included in the next chapter of the game, alongside a snippet of his notes. Interestingly, the lines are given by a character called "koody," which is very similar to the NPC Worm, who is labeled "coody" in the game's files.