Toby Fox is letting friends try out early versions of Deltarune chapter 5, and they sound pretty jazzed: "I am still thinking about it a lot and want to play it more"

Despite Deltarune's third and fourth chapters having just recently released, creator Toby Fox is already letting friends test out an early and unfinished version of chapter 5, and although it's hard to imagine a more biased focus group, their impressions are encouraging.

Fox recently said he doesn't expect Deltarune chapter 5 to release before the back half of 2026, but also encouragingly shared that the sort of "obstacles" that slowed down chapters 3 and 4 have already been worked through with chapter 5, meaning "there's little to get in our way now."

That brings us to his latest comments, which paint a picture of a Deltarune chapter 5 that, at the very least, is playable in some form and also quite enjoyable.

"I had a friend play through an early unfinished version of Chapter 5!" Fox said over on Bluesky. "Their testimonial was 'I am still thinking about it a lot and want to play it more and it's kawaii when toby is worried about if it's good enough'." Kawaii, of course, is the Japanese word for cute commonly used in place of the English word.

My friend said this affectionately as a joke and perhaps it doesn't have a deep meaning. They liked the game. — @tobyfox.undertale.com (@tobyfox.undertale.com.bsky.social) 2025-11-04T23:42:01.127Z

Fox said he "showed another friend" the new stuff too, and they rather cryptically remarked, "'What's the opposite of 'I miss Tenna?'", a reference to the main antagonist of chapter 3 that I don't understand beyond that fact at all. Thankfully, Fox was quick to dispel any speculation, writing in a follow-up tweet (chirp? peep? Let's go with post), "My friend said this affectionately as a joke and perhaps it doesn't have a deep meaning. They liked the game."

Let's be real, is there any real chance Deltarune chapter 5 won't be yet another goated RPG expansion? Like, it's good to hear Fox's pals are having a good time, but, like, of course they are. It's Deltarune. More Deltarune will always be a good thing.

Meanwhile, RPG fans stay winning: 2025 has been a critical hit for the genre, though I'm anticipating a GOTY bloodbath.