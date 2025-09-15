Toby Fox doesn't think Deltarune Chapter 5 "will be released in the first half of 2026" but there's some good news: "we don't have any external factors surrounding the release date this time. We'll release it when it's done"

Toby Fox has confirmed that Deltarune Chapter 5 probably won't be released until after the first half of 2026.

10 years ago today, Undertale released and Toby Fox quickly became one of the most beloved indie developers of all time. The game ended up making appearances in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, All Elite Wrestling, and two separate times for Pope Francis, with Fox himself contributing music to the likes of Smash Bros. and two Pokemon games. But while Undertale has left a lasting legacy, all eyes are on Deltarune.

In a post celebrating Undertale's anniversary , TobyFox gave an update to Deltarune Chapter 5, with a detailed breakdown of various elements of the game. Fox confirmed that "the early parts of Chapter 5 are complete, but need polish in optional areas," while saying "Maybe the last 40%-or-so of the game is in a 'rough first pass' state, and the last 10% is in a 'prototyping' state."

Fox notes that there were some hurdles with Chapter 3 and 4 that made development difficult, but that "Chapter 5 was not without hurdles! But... we already passed all of the obvious ones, so there's little to get in our way now! We just need to keep making the game." As for deadlines, Fox confirmed that the team has "one main deadline," that "I want to begin the translation by the end of 2025." Fox notes that "After that point, gameplay changes will be acceptable, but large-scale text and story changes will be heavily frowned upon."

With all of that in mind, Fox noted that "I don't think that the game will be released in the first half of 2026." But there is some good news to go along with it, saying that "we don't have any external factors surrounding the release date this time," presumably in reference to the game launching alongside the Switch 2. Because of this the Deltarune team will "release it when it's done, and we will continue to update you guys on the progress of its completion."

Deltarune's beloved Spamton is everywhere and Persona 3 fans are turning Japan's real-life Port Island into a JRPG mural in this viral web app that's seeing pixel artists literally take over the world.