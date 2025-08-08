Deltarune's beloved Spamton is everywhere and Persona 3 fans are turning Japan's real-life Port Island into a JRPG mural in this viral web app that's seeing pixel artists literally take over the world

Talented pixel artists are taking over the world – literally – thanks to a viral web app that lets anyone doodle on the map, and the whole thing is already filling up with Deltarune, Pokemon, Persona, and other game-themed artwork.

Say hello to wplace.live, which was put on the map (pun intended) for many this week by Twitter user @indigothegogo. "I found this website called wplace, and its gimmick is that it's a map of the world, and anyone can place pixels on it," they shared at the time . "I was scrolling close to my town, and literally less than 40 miles away, someone made Spamton. It startled me so hard because I live in an extremely rural area."

Now, I don't know if this tweet prompted more Deltarune fans to fill the world with Chapter 2's beloved salesman, or if it just helped highlight a natural phenomenon, because the guy really is everywhere. I've clicked around loads of different locations on the map now, and I've not been to a single one where Spamton wasn't too far away. One fan has even been documenting some of his many appearances over on Twitter.

i’ve been making a collection of various spamton’s i can find on this website pic.twitter.com/Pi7k36R7VtAugust 6, 2025

But Spamton isn't the only one being showered in fan art. Social media is full of screenshots of incredible artwork that people have either discovered or made themselves. "Omg I found a very cute Ranni in Brazil," Twitter user @notsakku writes, sharing a screenshot of the Elden Ring icon surrounded by other familiar faces including Deltarune's Kris, Lilligant from Pokemon, and even Haku and Chihiro from Spirited Away.

omg I found a very cute Ranni in Brazil pic.twitter.com/Xk6U3pLiBMAugust 7, 2025

Meanwhile, some areas have very fitting artworks populating them. As was highlighted on Twitter, Persona 3 fans are flocking to Japan's real-life Port Island (and the surrounding areas) to fill it with various references and drawings. From the JRPG's towering dungeon Tartarus being slowly built in the corner, to the Persona 3 Reload box art appearing close by, the entire location is basically being turned into a mural at this point, and it's evolved massively since the screenshots below were shared.

yoo shoutout to whoever's doing this p3r box art nearby https://t.co/gKtyhy7IJQ pic.twitter.com/MnxmoffgQWAugust 7, 2025

It's well worth having a look around yourself to see what cool things you can find, or even adding to the map yourself. Popular places are filling up fast – the website's leaderboard shows Brazil is currently the artistic hotspot of the world with 618,494,181 pixels painted (and counting) – but there's still plenty of room overall. I wonder if users will ever be able to cover the whole world?

