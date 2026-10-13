Ben Affleck says "all I did was stay home for 3 years and play StarCraft" after finding fame, but nowadays he's on Valorant getting cussed out by 11-year-olds

Batman and Good Will Hunting actor Ben Affleck says that his early years of fame were defined by staying at home and playing an unfathomable amount of Starcraft.
Speaking to Josh Horowitz on Happy Sad Confused, Affleck is asked what his favorite video game of all time is, more specifically "what sucked the most life out of you." And while Affleck dubs it a hard question, he responds: "There was a game called Starcraft that probably took the most life out of me for a period of time." He recalls, "I had just got famous and all I did was stay home for 3 years and play Starcraft."
Ben Affleck on ANIMALS, GOOD WILL HUNTING, JUSTICE LEAGUE, GONE GIRL, ARMAGEDDON, & more! - YouTube
While on the subject of being beaten at games by children, Affleck notes, "I get to play 2K with my son and lose, which is so humiliating," before adding that the 14-year-old "just beats you and then just mocks me and derides me."
On top of that, Affleck shares his love for titles like Madden, Civilization, and classic FPS games. He recalls that "we played" Doom "endlessly" during the making of Good Will Hunting ("we" in this case presumably being himself and Matt Damon, co-writer and star of the film), with Affleck saying, "I remember writing and taking these long breaks to play Doom. I can't believe it's been out that long."
Affleck also praises Myst, calling it a "fabulous game" partly for its storytelling; he says, "there's an opportunity for somebody to do something like that again."
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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