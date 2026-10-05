The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is "beautiful" on PS5 at 4K, fans say as Nintendo gem hits PlayStation emulator

It's 2026, and somehow, Breath of the Wild is playable on the (jailbroken) PlayStation 5 via emulation – but, as stunning as it is in 4K, it's got fans split.
Yes, that's right – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available to play on the PS5, if you've jailbroken your console and such, much like it has been on Valve's own Steam Deck for some time now (again, unofficially, of course).
Furthermore, the emulated Breath of the Wild, as created by "premohq" on GitHub, can run with a stunning 4K resolution. One fan showcases the game on PS5 over on X, confirming as much.
"Zelda: Breath of the Wild running at 4K on PS5 is so damn beautiful," they write, with a clip of Link running (wearing a red Nintendo Switch shirt, amusingly enough) attached.
It's a tad mind-boggling to see, I suppose, and while some folks are evidently impressed, not everyone is sold on the emulated take on Nintendo's open-world gem. The top comment echoes this, reading, "Looks better on the Switch 2 running at 60fps."
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Others share this sentiment, with people instructing eager Breath of the Wild players to "just buy a Switch 2 and buy the game." For context, the game runs on the Switch 2 at 1440P (4K via upscaling) and a solid 60 frames – but emulation remains big in 2026, to say the least.
Gamers initially cracked it on the PlayStation 5 in 2022 with jailbreaking, but discussions about emulating have been all over the place this year.
Especially in regards to the PS5, which is seeing various emulation projects pop up left, right, and center. Heck, soon we might even see Demon's Souls and other massive Sony exclusives make their way to PC (unofficially, as always when it comes to emulating).
It's heading that direction it seems, anyway, but it's a risky game… to say the least. I wouldn't be surprised if Nintendo looked to strike this Breath of the Wild project down either, honestly.
Looking for more to anticipate? Browse our roundup of the most exciting new games around coming this year and beyond to wishlist.
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