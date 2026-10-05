14 years later, Troy Baker is still embarrassed by his Mass Effect 3 role: "There's so many reasons why I shouldn't have played that character"

Calling Mass Effect 3's legacy "controversial" would be an understatement. The ending, the DLC rollout, the decision to turn the Normandy's computer into a sexed-up fembot… the list goes on. But among all that, the villain Kai Leng might still be the most-hated part of both the game and the entire franchise. Even now, 14 years after launch, actor Troy Baker still seems embarrassed about helping bring Kai Leng to life.
In a recent video with YouTube channel Partychat, Baker is presented with clips of roles from throughout his career. He tells fond development stories about his roles as characters like Joel in The Last of Us and Higgs in Death Stranding, singing the praises of creators like Neil Druckmann and Hideo Kojima.
But the instant he sees Kai Leng on screen? "Don't," Baker says, turning to laugh. "Next clip. Nope, next clip." He simply grimaces as the video continues to play, and he witnesses his character get stabbed through the torso. "Yeah, I deserve that," Baker admits. "There's so many reasons why I shouldn't have played that character."
Mass Effect 3 presents Leng as if he's the biggest badass in the galaxy, but his dorky goggles, ninja antics, and samurai sword give him the vibe of those "I studied the blade" memes. The fact that Leng is presented as being of Chinese descent while playing into Japanese character tropes only makes it more embarrassing.
The Kai Leng hate has probably grown beyond reasonable criticism of the character at this point – as is the case with all negative online discussions – but the core of distaste for the character remains very real. Even, it seems, for Troy Baker himself.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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