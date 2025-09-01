CD Projekt Red is teasing something Cyberpunk 2077-shaped with a mysterious new message, and fans are desperately trying to work out if it could be sequel news, DLC, or something else entirely

CD Projekt Red, legendary developer of The Witcher 3 , is teasing something that's coming September 4, and all we know is it has something to do with Cyberpunk 2077 .

The Cyberpunk 2077 account posts a message from NUSA President Rosalind Myers to its social media platforms. "Our great nation is once again facing a cybersecurity threat – from those who hide in the shadows, too cowardly to proclaim their beliefs, who are viciously determined to tear down our flag and the values it upholds. I will not accept this, and I know you won't either."

Myers is a character in the Phantom Liberty DLC that added the phenomenal Idris Elba and Minji Chang as Solomon Reed and Song So Mi, also known as Songbird – agents caught in a web of conspiracy and political intrigue. So, most people are theorizing there's going to be some sort of update to the expansion.

Important message for N.U.S.A. Citizens from President Rosalind Myers. pic.twitter.com/GOHC5Tw136September 1, 2025

"The N.U.S.A. is seeking brave netrunners to join our efforts and overcome this grave threat," the post continues. "Our brave agents work tirelessly to keep our country secure, maintain its dominance, and defend it from those so eager to undermine it. Now you can join us in our fight for freedom. I personally welcome all who believe they have what it takes. Take our recruitment test. Prove yourself. Serve the N.U.S.A."

Songbird is a talented netrunner who can breach the Blackwall, a firewall that partitions off the old internet from the new, keeping rogue AIs and other nefarious programs at bay. She quickly became a fan-favorite character, so could we be getting more missions with her or some additional backstory?

One theory is that there will be a Cyberpunk 2077 mobile game all about netrunning. There was a Witcher mobile game, Monster Slayer, so this isn't outside the realm of possibility.

Another is that a new game plus will finally be added. "Asking for more recruits and needing brave netrunners meaning they have experience," interprets one Twitter user . "Saying there's 'mounting security threat' that also 'hide in the shadow' could be that stronger enemies who are deadlier."

I've even seen a suggestion that this will be an actual job posting for cybersecurity specialists at CD Projekt Red. Hacks can interrupt development, so it makes sense the company would want people employed to protect the employees and games from digital attacks.

The one I believe to be the most unlikely theory is that this is something to do with the next Cyberpunk game. The message was reposted by Cyberpunk 2's senior quest designer Robert Brooks, and while I do think it would be cool to get a game all about netrunners, we know most of CD Projekt Red is working on The Witcher 4 currently, so I wouldn't expect Cyberpunk 2 news any time soon.

Whatever it is, we'll know more September 4, also the day Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming out .