How to solve The Plucky Squire forest puzzle and get the cat biscuits

The Plucky Squire Secluded Forest sees you fetching biscuits for Topsy the cat, by finding and rearranging words to open a way forward. It's a simple puzzle, but one with some back and forth that can be confusing as you make and remake sentences. If you've got lost, or aren't sure what to do next, here's a step by step breakdown of how to complete the secluded forest in The Plucky Squire.

Much like The Plucky Squire gate puzzle it's all about finding and rearranging words and will prepare you for the Plucky Squire books and The Plucky Squire huge bug that will stop you soon after this.

The Plucky Squire Secluded Forest solution

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

Adventure or story mode? Not sure what to pick out of The Plucky Squire adventure or story mode options? Find out what the differences are here.

When you arrive at the secluded forest in The Plucky Squire you'll meet a cat who wants their biscuits, Topsy. They'll explain that the solution to getting through the forest is to hit the words in the sentence to reveal the one that will help fix everything.

If you attack the sentence with your sword you'll highlight that the word 'forest' can be picked up and taken out. With that done head to the right, via the path at the top, where you'll see the word 'ruin' among the trees:

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

Pick up the word 'ruin' and take it back so you can place it where 'forest' was. That will change the secluded forest into a secluded ruin, with a different path through it.

That will let you get all the way to the right of the page, where you'll see the phrase 'Jot found Topsy's biscuits' below a tray of biscuits. You'll be able to drag the biscuits to the spot shown here but no further:

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

To proceed, you'll have to change the ruins back into a forest by rearranging the words again. This will move the biscuits over the river, where you can now drag them to the spot shown here:

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

Once again you'll be stuck here and will now have to turn the forest back into a ruin one last time. You'll now be able to drag the biscuits to the final spot in front of the cat who will roll over, revealing the key you need to get through the gate ahead:

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

All you have to do now is grab the key to open the gate, and move on to the next section of the game.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission