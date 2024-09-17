To get past the huge bug in The Plucky Squire means tackling probably the first word puzzle that will give you problems, as it involves 2D and 3D movement as you leave the book, and several steps to move multiple words you need around.

If you're struggling with getting around The Plucky Squire bug, then let me explain all the steps you need to get past it.

How to get past the huge bug in The Plucky Squire

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

You'll need to do two things first of all to start clearing the huge bug in The Plucky Squire:

Kill all the enemies you can reach to open the gate in the left hand area. Pick up the word 'full' from the sentence, 'These ruins were full of bugs'.

With the way forward clear of monsters and the gate open, take the word 'full' with you and through the gate near Minibeard. If you talk to him, he hints that filing the moat circling around the bottom of the pages is the way to go. So take the word 'full' and use the portal to leave the book.

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

Head to the right hand page in the real world and use the portal to get back in the book, then change the sentence 'The moat was completely drained of water' to 'The moat was completely full of water'. That will let you cross over the two lily pads to reach a lever.

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

The lever will open a gate currently under the water, so put the word 'drained' back into the moat sentence to empty it and drop down to reach the sentence 'Jot looked into the open grate'.

Take the word 'open' and head back through the empty moat to reach the rusty gate on the left hand side. Replace the word 'closed' to make the sentence read 'The rusty gate was open' and it will do just that.

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

With the gate now open, you can use the top path to reach the small frog and the sentence 'A tiny frog observed the bug'. Get the word 'tiny', then take it to the bug and replace 'huge' with 'tiny'. That will make the bug shrink and you can get past!

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

You can now move on if you want, but there is some fun to have with the word 'drained' on the bug, and 'huge' with the frog, if you want to play around before you see what's next.

