How to move the books in The Plucky Squire and get over the hole

You'll need to move books in The Plucky Squire that have been purposefully stacked to block your way. That will also create a hole you'll need to deal with as well, using some nearby paper. There's a few stages to this word arranging challenge, so let me explain how to solve this purposefully stacked books puzzle in The Plucky Squire.

How to get past the purposefully stacked books in The Plucky Squire

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

You'll encounter the Plucky Squire purposefully stacked books in a library like area, blocking your way forward. Once you've cleared the nearby monsters you'll be able to attack the sentence, 'These books had been purposefully stacked' to dislodge and pick up the the word 'stacked'.

Removing that won't help you much to start with, so head into the area on the left with the tempting looking key. You'll be attacked by monsters as soon as you try to grab it and be locked in, so kill them all to be able to pick it up and leave.

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

The key will let you access the area with the sentence 'The pages were scattered on the ground'. The key word here is 'scattered', so grab that and take it back to the books. Place that in the book sentence to say 'These books had been purposefully scattered'. That will remove the barrier, but you're not done yet because it reveals a hole you can't pass over.

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

To get over the hole you'll need to pick up the word 'stacked' and take it back to the pages. Add it to the sentence there to make the phrase 'The pages were stacked on the ground'. That will create a big block out of the pages which you can pull along.

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

Take the purposefully stacked pages over to the hole and push them in. That will fill the hole so you can pass over and carry on.

If you're looking to adjust the challenge overall then check out what The Plucky Squire adventure or story mode options change, and how you can change the difficulty with accessibility options.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.