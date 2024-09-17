The Plucky Squire Adventure Mode and Story Mode differences explained

The Plucky Squire Adventure Mode and Story Mode give you two ways to play but very little information is provided beyond the mode's offering a 'challenge' and 'breezy way to play' respectively in the description. If you're not sure what that actually means, and want a little more detail, then let me explain.

The Plucky Squire Adventure and Story Mode differences

Because there's no information about the Plucky Squire Adventure Mode and Story Mode differences, I reached out to the developer and was essentially told Story mode is 'easier', with weaker enemies that die from fewer hits and Jot, the hero, is stronger and able to take more hits in comparison before dying himself.

That is basically it for Adventure Mode and Story Mode differences but you can tweak things even further with some Accessibility options in The Plucky Squire. You can find this in the options menu, and it will let you change the following:

Jump Assist - makes jumping easier

- makes jumping easier Show hidden portals - hidden portals will be revealed without you having to find them

- hidden portals will be revealed without you having to find them Disable falling platforms - falling platforms no longer fall and kill you

- falling platforms no longer fall and kill you Invincibility - Jot can no longer die

- Jot can no longer die One hit kill - Enemies die in a single hit

So, while Story mode makes the game easier in a general way, you can still die and find some challenge in the platforming and puzzling. If you want to make your progress as smooth as possible there, then you can then go in to the Accessibility menu as well and tweak things more specifically if any area of the game is giving you trouble.

