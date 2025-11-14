New Capcom sci-fi gem Pragmata gets official rating alongside one of 2026's other most exciting games, leading to release date speculation: "The Game Awards date announcements?"

The South Korean ratings board has just posted ratings for Capcom's Pragmata and Grasshopper Manufacture's Romeo is a Dead Man, meaning release dates for two of the most exciting games of 2026 could be arriving soon.

Guys, I get that GTA 6 and Marvel's Wolverine are exciting and all, but what I'm most looking forward to is seeing Capcom – which has already been in the midst of a generational run for almost an entire decade now – have a legendary 2026. Resident Evil Requiem this February is obviously the big one, but with Monster Hunter Stories 3 coming in March and both Pragmata and Onimusha: Way of the Sword to follow, it could be one of the publisher's best years ever.

Despite being announced before the other two, Pragmata and Onimusha: Way of the Sword don't have release dates yet – but that could be set to change very soon. As spotted by Gematsu, the South Korean game ratings board has published the rating for Pragmata on its website, giving it a rating for players aged 12 and up.

While Onimusha didn't get the same treatment, another one of my most-anticipated games of the year, Grasshopper Manufacture's Romeo is a Dead Man (directed by Killer 7 and No More Heroes director Suda 51), also got an age rating.



As opposed to Pragmata's pretty tame rating, the South Korean ratings board has deemed Romeo is a Dead Man "not for minors", citing (via machine translation) the excessive violence and vulgar language like "'F*ck,' 'Shit,' 'F*ck,' 'F*cker up,' and 'Motherfucker.'" Now granted, I'm not sure why "f*ck" was in there twice, what "f*cker up" means, or why the ratings board felt "motherfucker" was fine uncensored, but it sure sounds like your typical ridiculous Suda 51 script.

Ratings like this typically imply the game is close to finished, and usually herald the announcements of release dates. With the most likely candidate – barring a last-minute State of Play showcase – being The Game Awards in early December. Reddit users posting about the news seem to think so, too, posting it alongside the caption "The Game Awards Date announcements?"

It may sound like me being a contrarian (or like I have really good taste, depending on which side of the coin you fall on), but these two are among my most anticipated games for 2026, while GTA 6 isn't even in the conversation – so it's a good day for me personally.

5 years into the PS5, PlayStation exec says "we're really hitting our stride now" as he teases the console's best-selling game isn't out yet, and with GTA 6 and Wolverine to come, that tracks