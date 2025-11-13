5 years into the PS5, PlayStation exec says "we're really hitting our stride now" as he teases the console's best-selling game isn't out yet, and with GTA 6 and Wolverine to come, that tracks

News
By published

Well, he says he thinks it's still to come, anyway...

Wolverine facing off against a massive Sentinel
(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

As PlayStation 5 hits its five-year anniversary, one PlayStation exec says it's now hitting its stride, and the console's biggest seller hasn't even been released yet.

The PS5 has sold over 84 million consoles as we hit its fifth anniversary, and that's despite ongoing complaints from PlayStation fans that there really isn't all that much on offer in terms of exclusive games. A majority of the early-days hits arrived simultaneously on PS4, while studios like Naughty Dog are on track to not release a single game until right near the end of the generation. That's not to mention a glut of canceled live service projects have taken up bandwidth at the likes of Bluepoint Games and Bend Studios.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.