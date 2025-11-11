The PS5 has now outsold every Xbox in history as its latest 84.2 million sales milestone places it ahead of the Xbox 360

The PlayStation 5 has now officially sold more consoles than the Xbox 360, meaning it has outsold every single Xbox console to date.

In the company's latest financial report, Sony confirmed that as the console hits five years old, the PS5 has sold almost as many consoles as the PlayStation 4 had at its five-year mark. The PS5 has sold around 84.2 million units since it was released back in 2020, with it currently still being the company's lowest-selling home console, but given it's just under 3 million consoles away from beating the PS3's lifetime sales, I don't think that'll be the case for long.

This new number places the PS5 at ninth place in the top-selling consoles of all time list, and as spotted by The Gamer this number also places it above the Xbox 360 (which reportedly sold just around 84 million) meaning that the PS5 has now beaten every single Xbox console to date in sales.

Of course, that is if Xbox doesn't suddenly find five million Xbox 360 sales between the couch cushions like when Sony revealed the PS2 had sold an extra 5 million since 2012 last year. Xbox's second-best performer was the Xbox One for which the last reported figure places it at 58 million sold, and while Microsoft does not make the Xbox Series X|S sales public, the Wall Street Journal reported a number of 28.3 million as of June 2024.

Although PlayStation has had a massive amount of momentum since the PS4 launched, the number is somewhat surprising given how prevalent the complaints of a lack of exclusive titles for PS5 fans have been.

We're five years into the console's life and still Naughty Dog hasn't released an all-new game, Sucker Punch and Kojima Productions have only just, while a glut of canceled live service projects have filled up bandwidth. So while there's maybe a chance of the PS5 reaching the success of the PS2 when it comes to numbers, it doesn't feel like it will be anywhere near on the level of its game library.

Ghost of Yotei hit 3.3 million sales in its first month, making it a PS5 best-seller and putting it on track to hit the 5 million sales milestone that took Tsushima 4 months.