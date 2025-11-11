The PS5 has now outsold every Xbox in history as its latest 84.2 million sales milestone places it ahead of the Xbox 360

But it still hasn't passed the PS3, so it currently stands as the lowest-selling Sony home console

The PlayStation 5 has now officially sold more consoles than the Xbox 360, meaning it has outsold every single Xbox console to date.

In the company's latest financial report, Sony confirmed that as the console hits five years old, the PS5 has sold almost as many consoles as the PlayStation 4 had at its five-year mark. The PS5 has sold around 84.2 million units since it was released back in 2020, with it currently still being the company's lowest-selling home console, but given it's just under 3 million consoles away from beating the PS3's lifetime sales, I don't think that'll be the case for long.

