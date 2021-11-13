Fortnite welcomes Boba Fett for the holidays

Boba Fett is stopping by Fortnite for the holidays.

The news came as part of yesterday's Disney Plus Day, and confirmed that "Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island on December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET". The collaboration marks the upcoming Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett .

Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/cj9iC6WRBZNovember 12, 2021 See more

It's not yet clear what, exactly, Boba Fett will be doing when he reaches Fortnite, though, as right now there's no further information on what the crossover involves. That said, the single promotional image that accompanied the news suggests Fennec Shand will also be making an appearance. Watch this space, eh?

For those who've been playing Fortnite for a while now, Fett's appearance shouldn't be too surprising - fellow bounty hunter Din Djarin was available for a special question last year (thanks, NME ).

That's not the only new recruit, either, as we recently reported that Fortnite is adding its first League of Legends character, Jinx , AKA The Loose Cannon.

The collaboration comes in celebration of last weekend's premiere of the League of Legends Arcane Netflix animated series, which features Jinx as one of its main characters. In Epic Games' first crossover with Riot Games – as well as marking the first time a League of Legends character has appeared in a non-Riot game – Jinx is currently available Fortnite's in-game shop.

"Riot Games is one of the world’s best developers and creators of groundbreaking entertainment franchises," said Epic Games' Steve Allison at the time. "We’re excited they’ve chosen to partner with us to bring their titles to millions of new players through the Epic Games Store."