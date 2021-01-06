Fortnite Tomato Basket and Tomato Shrine locations: Where to collect a tomato basket, and ignite and dance at a Tomato Shrine

If you're trying to collect a Fortnite tomato basket from a nearby farm, or you want to ignite and dance at a Fortnite Tomato Shrine near Pizza Pit or Pizza Food Truck, then you've been set some weekly tasks by pizza mascot Tomatohead himself. These form part of the Fortnite Week 4 quests, and you'll need to know where to find your vegetables if you want to tick them off your list. Handily, we're all about the fast food in Fortnite and have already tracked them all down for you, so whether you need a Fortnite tomato basket location to stock up on relish or a Fortnite Tomato Shrine location to set a ceremonial fire, we've got you covered like a delicious deep pan base.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars | Fortnite bounties | Fortnite characters | Fortnite Razor Crest | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Fortnite Tomato Basket locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For the first stage of this quest, you need to collect a Fortnite tomato basket from a nearby farm, and there are actually three different locations you can get one – two are located at The Orchard, and a third can be found at Steel Farm. Although you only need one of them, we've marked all three on the map above, and these are the individual Fortnite tomato basket locations:





(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first Fortnite tomato basket is inside the kitchen of the main farmhouse at The Orchard, to the northeast of Colossal Coliseum.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

The second Fortnite tomato basket is up on the top floor of the big red barn at The Orchard, again to the northeast of Colossal Coliseum.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

The third Fortnite tomato basket is inside the kitchen of the farmhouse at Steel Farm, on the hill to the east of Colossal Coliseum.





Fortnite Tomato Shrine locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've successfully collected a tomato basket, the second and final stage of the quest requires you to ignite and dance at a Fortnite Tomato Shrine, and you have two locations at opposite ends of the island to choose between – either the Pizza Pit to the northeast or the Pizza Food Truck to the south. Whichever one you go to, interact with the effigy to ignite it then perform your favourite dance emote to wrap things up. Both are indicated on the map above, and here are the individual Fortnite Tomato Shrine locations:





(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first Fortnite Tomato Shrine is upstairs in the Pizza Pit restaurant, to the northeast of Colossal Coliseum.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

The second Fortnite Tomato Shrine is under some trees next to the Pizza Food Truck, to the southeast of Slurpy Swamp and west of Misty Meadows.





Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack