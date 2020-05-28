Fortnite The Device: Event times, what it could mean, and more

Fortnite The Device event times have been revealed, and you'll only have one chance to catch it before it goes off.

It looks like Fortnite The Device event will be the long-awaited bridge to Fortnite chapter 2 season 3, both considering the timing and the fact that Epic announced it along with a second delay for season 3 .

Here's when Fortnite The Device event will begin, broken down by time zones. Keep in mind that Epic recommends you show up 30 minutes early for the event, since space will be limited and you won't get a second chance to see it in-game!

Fortnite The Device Event times

Saturday, June 6 at 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST

Epic Games hasn't provided any more official details beyond the name of the event and when it will begin, but it's a pretty good guess that it will concern the freaky doomsday device located in Midas' secret headquarters. Dataminers recently discovered the cutscene that seems to show Midas' plans all coming together - they also found the in-game countdown clock which has already gone live.

Now the question is where the device will appear, and what it will do once it gets there. Call of Duty: Warzone has given Fortnite some healthy competition in the battle royale market since chapter 2 began, and it's about time to see how Epic Games responds with a fresh new season.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Starter Pack